Pixalate Reveals Top 10 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Types in Sept. 2024 for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Samsung TV Apps: ‘App Spoofing’ is Most Common CTV Ad Fraud Type on Apple TV Apps, Accounting for 47% of All Invalid Traffic (IVT)

Pixalate’s research into open programmatic advertising finds that over 4,100 Apple TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV apps were subjected to “App Spoofing” as a form of invalid traffic (IVT) in September 2024, as measured by Pixalate; On Samsung Smart TV apps, “Proxy IVT” accounted for 52% of all IVT in September 2024, as measured by Pixalate

London, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the Top 10 Connected TV (CTV) Ad Fraud Types in September 2024 for Amazon Fire TV , Roku , Apple TV , and Samsung Smart TV .

The reports cover invalid traffic (IVT) and ad fraud measured across CTV app stores, including the number of distinct apps impacted and the share of voice of each IVT type. The reports also reveal the top 10 apps in each respective app store with the highest IVT rates in September 2024, according to Pixalate’s data.

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 1.9 million open programmatic advertising impressions and over 5,500 mapped CTV apps across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Samsung TV in September 2024. IVT types are rated ‘most common’ according to the share of invalid traffic within each CTV app store, as per Pixalate’s methodology.

Top Ad Fraud Types on CTV Apps in September 2024, as measured by Pixalate

Amazon Fire TV: App Spoofing was found to be the most common IVT type by traffic SOV, comprising 45% of total IVT and impacting 843 apps ‘ KBTX News ’ app had the highest IVT rate at 49% in September 2024, according to Pixalate’s data

was found to be the most common IVT type by traffic SOV, comprising 45% of total IVT and impacting 843 apps

Apple TV : App Spoofing accounted for 47% of IVT and impacted the most apps (544) ‘ Advocate Channel ’ had the highest IVT rate (48%) seen across the platform in September 2024, according to Pixalate’s data



: accounted for 47% of IVT and impacted the most apps (544) Samsung Smart TV : Proxy IVT accounted for 52% of IVT across Samsung Smart TV apps, with App Spoofing accounting for 40% of IVT 247 apps affected by App Spoofing ‘ Life of Luxury ’ had the highest IVT rate (17%) in September 2024, according to Pixalate’s data





: accounted for 52% of IVT across Samsung Smart TV apps, with App Spoofing accounting for 40% of IVT Roku : App Spoofing constituted 48% of IVT, affecting 2,552 apps



‘ FreeTV Club - Movies, Live & Web Content Portal ’ had the highest IVT rate (48%) in September 2024, according to Pixalate’s data

: constituted 48% of IVT, affecting 2,552 apps

For the purposes of this report, “Bundle ID (App) Spoofing'' indicates impressions in which the app identifier reported to the exchange does not match the characteristics of the app detected by Pixalate. “Proxy” is defined as impressions from an intermediary proxy device that exists to manipulate traffic counts, pass non­-human or invalid traffic, or fails to comply with the protocol. For more information on IVT types, visit Pixalate’s IVT knowledge base .

Top CTV Ad Fraud Types by Platform



Pixalate is MRC-accredited for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and Connected TV (CTV). All of Pixalate’s MRC accredited measurement areas can be found here .

For more information on IVT types, visit Pixalate’s IVT knowledge base .

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the CTV’s Most Common Ad Fraud and IVT Types Report, reflects Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied. Per the Media Rating Council (MRC), “‘Invalid Traffic’ is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.” Where the traffic characteristics are suggestive of deliberate intent to mislead, such IVT is often referred to as “ad fraud.” Also per the MRC, “'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes.”

Nina Talcott ntalcott@pixalate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.