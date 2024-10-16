Howard J. Gunn’s New Book Unveils “How to Save the Nation from Old Conservative Lies”

A Bold Exploration of America’s Political History and the Struggle for the Public Good

CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howard J. Gunn, an accomplished author with a deep interest in political science and the American government. He has released his latest book, How to Save the Nation from Old Conservative Lies This timely and thought-provoking work examines the history of the United States’ governance, contrasting the original mandate to promote the “general welfare” with centuries of conservative ideologies focused on wealth accumulation and private property protection for the rulers and their local governments.Gunn’s book delves into the complexities of America’s federal government model, established in 1789 to replace the previous nation-state model. The Republic model by the people for the people conflicted with the monarchy and privatized state governance systems that dominated the working class for a millennium.He provides a detailed historical account of how the U.S. Constitution was formed by a small group of Freemason based plutocrats.The separation of church and state and promoting the general welfare were breakthroughs for our society. The book also covers how they set the stage for the ongoing political conflicts over private property rights versus the welfare of the people.Gunn highlights the pivotal moments in American history—from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, the New Deal, and beyond—that shaped the political landscape.He scrutinizes how political party systems, voter behavior, and conservative ideologies have affected the nation’s progress, leading to the modern-day challenges that threaten America’s quality of life.How to Save the Nation from Old Conservative Lies is a wake-up call for voters. Gunn argues that the ballot box, which empowered the people, has often failed because of misguided candidate choices and voter manipulation through propaganda.The book urges current and future voters to become more informed and play an active role in reversing the country’s downward trend in quality of life.Key Themes in the Book:The conflict between federal constitutional goals to promote the general welfare and the conservative efforts to protect wealth and private property rights began with the replacement of our first constitution.The evolution of America’s political party system, from the original Federalists to today’s Democrats and Republicans, examines how these political parties have shaped national policies.A detailed exploration of the political and economic factors that contributed to America’s decline in the global quality of life rankings over the last fifty years is covered.An analysis of the U.S. government’s role in economic systems, including Social Security, the New Deal, the failing to achieve The Great Society goals, and the ongoing deregulation efforts are included.Understanding and comprehending the risks voters face today and how voters can prevent further cultural decline by making more informed choices at the ballot box is the goal of Howard’s current work.About the Author:Howard J. Gunn has a rich background in technology and political science. He has spent decades working in the Silicon Valley environment and contributing to major technological advancements, such as packet switching and internet connectivity. Gunn’s work in the digital revolution has given him unique insights into the intersections of technology, governance, economics, and the use of propaganda. He holds an MBA from Cleveland State University.Howard has authored three earlier influential books, including Principles of Traffic and Network Design, Basics of IP TV, and The 21st Century Voter Guide to Candidate Assessment. His latest book, How to Save the Nation from Old Conservative Lies, educates the public on our political history, the ongoing conflict between the wealthy vs the working class, and empowering voters to make informed choices based on economic facts and not propaganda.

