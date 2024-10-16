Governor Abbott Spotlights Texas’ Travel, Tourism Industry In Fort Worth

TEXAS, October 16 - October 16, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott yesterday spotlighted the impact that the state's growing travel and tourism industry has on the booming Texas economy during a fireside chat with the U.S. Travel Association at American Airlines Headquarters in Fort Worth.



“Texas is the economic engine of America,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas is the No. 1 state for jobs, has been ranked by the nation’s CEOs as the Best State for Business for 20 years in a row, is creating the Texas Stock Exchange, and has the eighth-largest economy in the entire world. Tourism is an important part of the Texas economic juggernaut. Over the last 10 years, hotel demand and air capacity have increased. People love to see all that Texas has to offer, and tourism is a big part of what has made Texas so successful. Our strong travel and tourism industry showcases our great state every day to tourists, prospective residents, businesses, and CEOs. Texas is a world-wide brand, and we will capitalize on it.”



During the fireside chat moderated by U.S. Travel President & CEO Geoff Freeman, the Governor highlighted the state’s robust travel and tourism industry, pointing to major sporting and entertainment events that have brought in thousands of out-of-state visitors to the state, such as the Red River Showdown and Austin City Limits Music Festival, stimulating Texas’ local economies. Following a roundtable discussion with CEOs from across the country, the Governor noted the upcoming FIFA World Cup games that will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington and NRG Stadium in Houston, mentioning that Texas has hosted major sporting events before and is well-equipped to host multiple games for the most popular sporting event in the world.

