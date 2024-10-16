New Jersey Department of Labor Returns $7.5 Million in Back Wages to 865 Utility Workers who Assisted with Hurricane Recovery Efforts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 16, 2024



TRENTON – As courageous emergency crews continue to aid in the wake of recent hurricanes in the south, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) has secured nearly $7.5 million in back wages for 865 utility workers from Pike Electric Inc. who helped restore electrical services in the state after Hurricane Isaias, which caused nearly 1.5 million power outages in New Jersey alone in August 2020.

“Our state is committed to defending the rights of all who work within its borders, and it is only right that we safeguard those who dedicate themselves to restoring our communities after natural disasters,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Fair pay is critical, both to honor the contributions of these workers and to prevent local businesses from being undermined by unfair practices.”

NJDOL Division of Wage and Hour Compliance investigators found that workers deployed by Pike Electric Inc. of Mount Airy, N.C., were paid less than the rate required by the New Jersey Prevailing Wage Act during the recovery efforts.

Pike Electric cooperated fully throughout the investigation, working closely with NJDOL to ensure compliance and fairness. Under the department’s guidance, the company conducted a self-audit that identified nearly $7.5 million in back wages owed to 865 workers. These back wages have since been paid directly to the affected workers, who came from as far away as Texas and Puerto Rico, among other states, to help New Jersey residents.

This positive outcome reflects NJDOL’s commitment to ensuring fair labor practices and protecting the rights of all those who perform work in New Jersey.

For more information on worker benefits and protections, please visit myworkrights.nj.gov.

