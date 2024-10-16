Fifth U.S. Navy DDG Homeport Shifts to Rota, Spain

The arrival of Oscar Austin expands U.S. Navy capabilities in the U.S. European Command (EUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) areas of responsibility. Oscar Austin is now assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 60 / Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65 and U.S. 6th Fleet.

“USS Oscar Austin’s arrival to Naval Station Rota strengthens our commitment to maintaining a forward presence in Europe,” said Vice Adm. J.T. Anderson, Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet. “The addition of this ship to our forces in the region provides our Allies with an added layer of security and assurance, and serves as a powerful symbol of the enduring partnership between the United States and Spain.”

Modernized with the latest Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) upgrade, USS Oscar Austin offers a key capability for the U.S., directly contributing to extended deterrence by providing Allies and partners protection against the threat of ballistic missile attack. The second U.S. Navy destroyer to shift its homeport to Naval Station Rota, scheduled to arrive in 2026, also has the latest Aegis BMD upgrade.

“Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers are true multi-mission ships, capable of providing maritime security, conducting anti-air and anti-submarine warfare, and providing humanitarian assistance and disaster relief,” said Capt. Alex Mamikonian, commodore, DESRON 60 and CTF 65. “Bringing USS Oscar Austin to Spain enhances our ability to maintain ready and postured forces to assure, deter and defend in an increasingly complex security environment.”

Oscar Austin departed Norfolk, Va. Sept. 30 to transit to Spain and assist in providing full coverage and protection for all NATO European populations, territories and forces against the increasing threats posed by the proliferation of ballistic missiles.

The initial decision to base destroyers out of Spain is part of the U.S. European Phased Adaptive Approach announced by President Obama in 2009. Since its announcement, the U.S. has broadened its Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD) capabilities in theater including increasing FDNF-E from four to six and the finalization of the second Aegis Ashore site in Poland.

Oscar Austin is the first Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and proudly bears the name of Pfc. Oscar P. Austin, United States Marine Corps. Oscar Austin was commissioned on August 19, 2000, in Norfolk, Va. Oscar Austin is ballistic missile defense, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare capable. The ship can embark two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters to assist in anti-submarine and other warfare areas. Destroyers can work with Carrier Strike Groups, Surface Action Groups, Expeditionary Strike Groups or independently.

U.S. 6th Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.