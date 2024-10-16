Black Rock Coffee Bar Celebrates Milestone with the Grand Opening of its 20th Houston Metro Area Store

New store in Katy, TX continues Black Rock Coffee Bar’s rapid growth in Houston and the Lone Star State

Scottsdale, AZ, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rock Coffee Bar, known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its 20th store in the Houston metro area.

The new store, located at 22219 FM 529 STE A, in Katy, will host a soft opening on October 18th with the grand official opening on October 25, 2024. To celebrate its grand opening, Black Rock will offer customers free 16-ounce drinks throughout the day on October 25th at this new Katy location.

“Houston has embraced our concept of providing more than just a cup of coffee—we create spaces where people connect and enjoy memorable experiences,” said Mark Davis, CEO, Black Rock Coffee Bar. “Opening our 20th store in this dynamic metro area is a true testament to our commitment to bringing communities together, one store at a time. ”

With 145 Black Rock Coffee Bar stores across the U.S., this milestone marks the company’s 39th store in the Lone Star State. Texas now accounts for 26% of Black Rock Coffee Bar’s total locations, highlighting the brand’s rapid growth and deepening presence in the state.

To enhance the guest experience, Black Rock Coffee Bar recently announced the relaunch of Black Rock Rewards, making it easier for rewards members to order and get rewarded quicker whether in-store, online, or through the new mobile app. Special offers and promotions will continue post-opening through this program.

The new 2000-square-foot Black Rock Coffee Bar store showcases the boutique coffee chains’ signature industrial modern design. This design philosophy is aimed at ensuring that visitors can not only enjoy their favorite beverages but also relax, work, or socialize in a laidback and inviting environment.

With 145 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain is set to become the go-to destination for all coffee enthusiasts seeking fast and friendly service. The skilled team of baristas at Black Rock are committed to enhancing the overall customer experience making it their mission to brighten their customers' day. Black Rock Coffee Bar’s mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. This year, the boutique coffee chain was named the Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington by the Portland Business Journal. In 2023, Black Rock Coffee Bar ranked 1179th among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Annual List.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on providing opportunities for young people to learn how to lead, run a business, and develop people skills.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to 145 retail locations in seven states. The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G’s of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Attachment

Beth Gast Black Rock Coffee Bar 5037024405 beth.gast@bgpublicrelations.com

