Air Methods Leads Air Medical Industry in Safety with FAA Compliance to 14 CFR Part 5 SMS Rule

Full compliance well ahead of the May 2027 deadline set for Part 135 operators

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Methods, the nation's leading air medical service provider, is proud to announce its submission of a declaration of compliance with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the Safety Management System (SMS) under 14 CFR Part 5. This compliance, which applies to both Part 91 and Part 135 operations, makes Air Methods one of the first air medical providers to meet the same level of rigorous standards applied to airlines.

“Safety is at the core of everything we do at Air Methods,” said JaeLynn Williams, CEO of Air Methods. “This milestone exemplifies our steadfast commitment to providing the highest level of care and safety for all our patients, crews, and partners.”

Since June 2021, Air Methods’ SMS has been accepted by the FAA through its Voluntary Program and is among the 1 percent of all Part 135 operators to have achieved this level of recognition since the program's inception in 2000. By proactively enhancing its program to meet the newly implemented SMS Rule, Air Methods has now declared full compliance well ahead of the May 2027 deadline set for Part 135 operators.

“This achievement is a testament to everyone’s unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards across every aspect of our operations,” said Air Methods Interim SVP of Safety Doug Downey. “This accomplishment would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of every member of our organization. We are proud to be leading the way in safety management and innovation.”

Air Methods’ SMS is a proactive, data-driven framework that enables Air Methods to identify potential hazards before they become critical safety issues, ensuring that it can continue delivering the safest air medical transport services in the industry. It provides an organization-wide approach to identifying safety hazards, assessing and managing safety risk, and assuring the effectiveness of safety risk controls.

With this declaration, Air Methods once again demonstrates its leadership by far exceeding regulatory requirements. By consistently advancing its safety protocols and focusing on continuous improvement, Air Methods is setting a new industry benchmark for air medical services.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

