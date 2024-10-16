Empty Capsules Market Size Projected to Expand to USD 5.6 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 7.7% CAGR as Non-Gelatin Varieties Gain Popularity | Transparency Market Research

Empty Capsules Market Size Poised for Significant Growth, Driven By Increasing Consumer Preference for Dietary Supplements, Fueled by Growing Awareness of Preventive Healthcare and Wellness

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global empty capsules market was worth US$ 2.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 7.7 % between 2023 and 2031.

Prominent Players Operating in the Empty Capsules Industry

ACG, Lonza Group Ltd., Qualicaps (Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation), Seoheung Co., Ltd., The Roxlor Group, Nectar Lifesciences Ltd, Medi-Caps Ltd., CapsCanada and Natural Capsules Limited are some of the leading key players

Empty capsules are small, cylindrical containers typically made from gelatin or plant-based materials, designed to hold active ingredients in powder, liquid, or pellet form. They serve as a delivery system for a wide range of substances, including pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, and herbal products. Empty capsules allow for precise dosing, easy consumption, and the protection of sensitive ingredients from external factors like light, moisture, or air.

Empty Capsules Market Overview

Empty capsules offer numerous benefits that make them a preferred option in both -pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. One of the primary advantages is their ability to provide a precise, consistent dosage of active ingredients, ensuring that consumers or patients receive the correct quantity of medication or supplement with each intake.

They also improve the ease of consumption, as capsules are easier to swallow as compared to tablets, and can mask unpleasant tastes or odors of the contents. Additionally, empty capsules protect sensitive ingredients from environmental factors such as light, moisture, and air, enhancing the stability and shelf life of the products they contain. Their versatility allows them to be filled with a variety of substances, including powders, liquids, and even semi-solids, catering to a broad range of formulations.

Several factors are driving the growth of the empty capsules market. The expanding pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries are among the key drivers, as the demand for capsules to deliver medications, vitamins, and supplements continues to rise globally.

Increasing consumer preference for dietary supplements, fueled by growing awareness regarding preventive healthcare and wellness, has significantly boosted the demand for empty capsules in the nutraceutical sector. The trend toward personalized medicine and customized nutrition also plays a role, as capsules allow for tailored formulations to meet individual health needs.

Technological advancements in capsule manufacturing, including innovations like enteric-coated, delayed-release, and vegetarian capsules, are further propelling market growth. These developments provide more specialized options for different medical and dietary requirements, expanding the market's scope.

Additionally, the rising demand for plant-based and vegan products has led to increased production of vegetarian capsules, catering to the preferences of health-conscious and ethical consumers.

Furthermore, the growing availability of empty capsules through online and offline retail channels, alongside the increasing adoption of self-care and at-home supplement manufacturing, is making these products more accessible, contributing to the market's steady expansion.

Empty Capsules Market Regional Insights

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is expected to continue with its dominance during the forecast period as well.

The empty capsules market in North America is experiencing significant growth due to a combination of industry trends and consumer behavior. One of the primary drivers is the expansion of the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in the region. With an increasing focus on healthcare, wellness, and preventive medicine, the demand for efficient drug delivery systems like capsules is rising.

Empty capsules provide a flexible, convenient, and precise method for administering both - prescription medications and over-the-counter supplements, making them a preferred choice for pharmaceutical companies and nutraceutical brands alike.

Consumer awareness around preventive healthcare and nutrition is another key factor propelling market growth in North America. There is a growing trend of consumers seeking dietary supplements to support overall well-being, boost immunity, and address specific health concerns such as joint health, digestion, and cognitive function.

This has led to an increased demand for empty capsules, especially for customizable and DIY supplement solutions. The aging population in the U.S. and Canada has also contributed to this surge, as older adults are more likely to use multiple supplements to maintain health and manage age-related conditions.

Recent Key Developments

In February 2023, Vivion, Inc., a global provider of ingredient solutions, announced the launch of a new product range of empty gelatin, HPMC, and pullulan capsules

Empty Capsules Market Segmentation

Source

Porcine

Bovine

Marine

Natural

Type

Gelatin Capsules Hard Gelatin Capsules Soft Gelatin Capsules

Non-gelatin Capsules

Functionality

Immediate Release

Sustained Release

Delayed Release

Application

Antibiotic & Antibacterial Drugs

Dietary Supplements

Antacid & Antiflatulent Preparations

Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs

Cough & Cold Drugs

Others (Antianemic Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)

End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Nutraceutical Companies

Others

