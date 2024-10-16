MDB Capital Teams with TCA Venture Group to Bring New Insights and Public Venture Opportunities to Angel Investors

Addison, TX, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) (“MDB”), a public venture platform focused on launching category-leading deep technology companies, announced its sponsorship of TCA Venture Group, (“TCA”) one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies across all innovation industries in Southern California.

The sponsorship which began in August 2024, aims to enable TCA’s angel investors to benefit from MDB’s expertise in public venture investing with the possibility of partnering on future public venture opportunities. MDB will also share deep tech insights and co-host select events with TCA.

MDB’s first shared event with TCA takes place on Monday, October 21 at 12:00pm ET, as Lou Basenese, MDB Capital President & Chief Market Strategist, welcomes Dave Berkus, TCA Chairman Emeritus and Managing Director of TCA ACE Funds, to discuss, Traditional Venture vs Public Venture.

This virtual event is open to all individual and angel investors compliments of MDB and TCA. You can register to attend the live virtual event HERE



"We're excited to team up with TCA Venture Group to broaden awareness of public venture investing as an alternative to traditional venture and share our expertise, insights and possible future opportunities with TCA angels,” said George Brandon, MDB President & Head of Community Development.

“This is the first Platinum sponsor for all of TCA. It will support us through events across the entire network and can support our portfolio companies as they move through their exit plans. We are very excited to have MDB Capital join our other sponsors who are all critical to making TCA the best place for entrepreneurs to get capital and support for their ventures,” said Pat Hwang, President, TCA Orange County, who negotiated the agreement on behalf of the TCA Venture Group.

About MDB Capital Holdings, LLC

Founded in 1997, MDB Capital focuses on launching "Big Ideas" into valuable public companies with a better approach to public venture capital. This approach involves community-driven financings of pre-revenue, early-stage deep technology companies through early public offerings, primarily listed on NASDAQ, as well as post-IPO offerings for already public companies that fit MDB's overall criteria for investment. MDB Capital is the brand under which MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ: MDBH) and its subsidiaries operate and provide services, which includes a self-clearing broker-dealer and trading platform and an integrated, intellectual property (IP) strategy consulting and law firm. MDB Capital is a registered broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC.

Learn more at mdb.com .

About TCA Venture Group

TCA Venture Group is one of the largest and most active angel investor networks in the nation, and a leading source of funding for seed-stage and early-stage companies across all innovation industries in Southern California. TCA members are accredited investors who individually invest in startup companies. Companies go through well-structured, transparent, and time efficient screening and due diligence. As founders and executive-level business leaders, TCA members provide companies with more than just capital; they also contribute counsel, mentoring and access to an extensive network of investors, customers, strategic partners and management. TCA is a catalyst in the growth of the thriving Southern California entrepreneurial ecosystem of innovation. Since its founding in 1997, TCA has invested over $218 million in more than 380 companies and has helped attract more than $1.66 billion in additional capital/follow-on rounds, mostly from venture capital firms.

Learn more at tcaventuregroup.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

IR@mdb.com



Media Contact:

press@mdb.com



Attachment

