Noura Gina Ammar selected as Top Holistic Therapist of the Year by IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noura Gina Ammar, Holistic Therapist and Neuro-Somatic Trainer was recently selected as Top Holistic Therapist of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements.With two and a half decades of experience in multiple industries, Ms. Ammar is a mindset expert, holistic therapist, Trainer of Hypnosis & NLP, and Founder of Elevate Mindset Mastery Training Academy and Soundbath Haven. She has worked with thousands of clients in all walks of life to maximize potential, resilience, success and happiness in all areas of life. She believes that your wellness strategy is directly linked to your achievements, stress relief, focus, mental clarity, and resilience. Through Ms. Ammar you can access revolutionary Neuro-Somatic tools & experience impactful shifts and cutting-edge strategies for success. Her core program, Elevate Mindset Mastery Training Academy as well as Breakthrough Breathwork: The Neuro-Somatic Approach provides wellness & success support to rise up to the challenge, answer the call to adventure and triumph in your personal and work life. She can also assist with transcending limiting beliefs and blocks keeping you from your next level.Ms. Ammar’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to executive coaching, team building, leadership, women’s empowerment, alternative medicine, holistic health, breathwork, and vibrational healing.Before embarking on her career path, Ms. Ammar started as a Litigation Legal Assistant, which she has been for 25 years.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Ammar has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Holistic Therapist of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Ms. Ammar for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Ms. Ammar attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. Through her journey she makes sure to make time for family fun and her Frenchie Vinnie. She loves watching and playing sports, game nights, comedies, working in the garden and with plants, and trying new recipes. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit: https://www.elevatemindsetmastery.com/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

