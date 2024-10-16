Submit Release
Statement from Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin on the Death of Sgt. Monica Mosley

“This morning, we sorrowfully join the Bridgeton community as we mourn the tragic loss of Sgt. Monica Mosley, a detective with the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, who was shot and killed in her home late last night. Each of us should be able to feel safe in our homes, and when that safety is broken, it impacts us all. While the investigation is still ongoing, we offer our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and fellow officers who worked closely with her every day. Sgt. Mosley was a dedicated public servant, known for her commitment to justice and her devotion to her community. We will always be grateful for her service. End of Watch 10/15/2024.”

