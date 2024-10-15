Closure of our archival reading room and information room due to relocation
SLOVENIA, October 15 - Archival reading room and information room will be closed from Thursday, October 17, to Tuesday, October 22, 2024, due to our moving to new location.
During this time, the operation of the archive will also be interrupted.
On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, the archive and its archival reading room will begin operating at the new location at Poljanska Road 40.
