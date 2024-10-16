Submit Release
Disruption of Slovenian Intellectual Property Office services

SLOVENIA, October 16 - During this time, all processing will also be suspended and the status as at 17 October 2024 will be publicly visible.

From 24 October 2024 until 27 October 2024, e-applications for changes to marks and designs will not be operational.

Thank you for your understanding.

