Disruption of Slovenian Intellectual Property Office services
SLOVENIA, October 16 - During this time, all processing will also be suspended and the status as at 17 October 2024 will be publicly visible.
From 24 October 2024 until 27 October 2024, e-applications for changes to marks and designs will not be operational.
Thank you for your understanding.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.