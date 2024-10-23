HAYDEN HOMES EARNS PRESTIGIOUS SPOTS IN FORTUNE MAGAZINE’S LISTS

Fortune Magazine has honored Hayden Homes as a top 10 Best Workplaces in Construction and top 100 Best Medium Workplaces

Hayden Homes is proud to announce that Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work® have selected the company for inclusion in two of the nation’s top honors for construction and mid-sized workplaces–demonstrating Hayden Homes leadership in the nation on employee experience and engagement.

In the Fortune magazine October issue, Hayden Homes is included as a top 10 finalist on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction™ List, as well as a top 100 finalist on the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List.

Earning a spot on these lists means that Hayden Homes is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

“We are so grateful to our team members who have truly embraced our Give As You Go™ philosophy,” said Patti Murphy, vice president of employee experience at Hayden Homes. “Together we are building a strong community where we all lead fulfilled lives. We celebrate and thank our team members for all they do–we share these incredible honors with them.”

Both lists are highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

“Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Companies that make these highly competitive lists offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size.”

Hayden Homes has received more than 25 top honors in the past five years for its leadership in employee experience and engagement. The company is frequently rated as a top 10 Best Company to Work For by Oregon Business Magazine, Washington Business Magazine and Best Places to Work Idaho. In 2022, the company earned the Outstanding Philanthropic Corporation award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and in 2019 Hayden Homes owner Hayden Watson was awarded the Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian award.

About Hayden Homes

Established in Redmond, Oregon in 1989, Hayden Homes has provided over 25,000 new homes to price-conscious, value-driven homebuyers in underserved, secondary markets throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Montana. Hayden Homes continues to be the largest privately-owned new home builder in the Pacific Northwest. Hayden Homes exists to Give As You Go™, so together we build a strong community, and lead fulfilled lives. Hayden Homes has contributed $6.3 billion to local economies and has created more than 99,000 jobs since the company’s inception. Hayden Homes supports philanthropic efforts in the communities in which they build and have contributed more than $70 million in charitable donations with the flagship of their giving through the 501(c)(3) nonprofit, First Story. To date, First Story has provided 117 families throughout the Pacific Northwest with an affordable home and a first step toward financial freedom. The Hayden Homes brand family of companies includes Simplicity by Hayden Homes, Wise Size Homes and Hayden Homes, all providing an unparalleled selection of opportunities for those looking to purchase a new home.

About Fortune Magazine

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

