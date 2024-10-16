Transforming Video Conferencing: The Story Behind Sevideca and Its Co-Founders

Sevideca founders and natural entrepreneurs, Joseph Schmaeling and Francis Schmaeling, established this endpoint security solutions company, with a hard focus on their customers.

Dallas, Texas , Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video conferencing has become integral for both personal and professional life nowadays; and with this, the importance of its security is paramount. That is why brothers and co-founders Joseph ‘Joey’ Schmaeling and Francis Schmaeling II came up with a solution much needed – Sevideca – to safeguard its customers, giving them peace of mind.







Sevideca

The genesis of Sevideca stemmed from the brothers’ individual experiences with video conferencing platforms. Francis, while attending university, noticed a stark contrast between the video conferencing tool used for academic purposes and that used for a telehealth call with his doctor. “The discrepancy led me to research the security of the two different platforms and discover how unprotected an online call could be,” he recalls.

Meanwhile, Joey’s journey into the world of video conferencing was shaped by his previous role in a startup, where he experienced the vulnerabilities of video conferencing firsthand. When discussing business plans and financial information over video calls, he felt uneasy about the platforms being used. The brothers recognized a critical need for a solution that prioritized user security while facilitating seamless communication.

“Our father has been a serial entrepreneur our whole lives, so we grew up in an environment that encouraged innovation and solving problems,” Joey shares. Sevideca was officially launched in 2023, but the groundwork was laid in 2022 when the brothers began collaborating with a cybersecurity firm that has decades of expertise. This partnership was crucial in developing Defender, which is an endpoint protection solution, and Meet, a more secure video conferencing tool designed with user privacy in mind.

One of Defender’s standout features is its lock-down access to the respective hardware, including the camera and microphone. Users receive notifications whenever an app requests access, allowing them to accept or deny it based on verified information. It also provides a browser extension to protect against threats like clickjacking, where malicious applications trick users into granting access to their devices.

Joey adds, “Parents especially love Defender because it safeguards their children during online interactions. With so many kids engaging in digital spaces, security risks are ever-present, and we mitigate those risks.”

On the other hand, Sevideca’s video conferencing platform, Meet, which comes with the built-in Defender tool and many more security features, makes virtual interactions as private and reliable as a face-to-face meeting. Regarding which idea came first, Francis states, “We wanted to create a completely secure video conferencing experience for our end users. Hence, the question itself is like asking which came first – the chicken or the egg – one doesn’t exist without the other.”

As video conferencing has surged in popularity, so too have security breaches. High-profile incidents like the Zoom bombing of a U.S. government meeting, which displayed inappropriate content during a public address, underscore the urgent need for enhanced security measures. In addition, Zoom faced significant backlash after being sued for falsely claiming to provide end-to-end encryption. “Instead of making false claims of having a zero trust architecture, we designed our products from the ground up with security as the first priority,” Joey explains.

“Many video conferencing platforms rely on third parties for backend services, exposing user information to potential breaches. At Sevideca, we handle everything in-house, ensuring the highest level of data security,” Francis elaborates.

As Sevideca continues to grow, the brothers have ambitious plans for the future. “We’re not just focusing on video conferencing,” Francis reveals. “We want to explore every facet of cybersecurity, from email protection to cloud solutions.”

With increased awareness surrounding cybersecurity risks, especially among recent graduates entering the workforce, the Schmaeling brothers believe the demand for their solutions will only grow. They are dedicated to fostering a culture of security consciousness among users of all ages.

“Our goal is to empower people with tools that protect their privacy and ensure safer online interactions,” the co-founders affirm. “As technology evolves, so must our solutions.”

Media Contact

Name: Joseph Schmaeling

Email: support@sevideca.com

