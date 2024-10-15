Danish Counter-UAS Company MyDefence Chooses Oklahoma City for Second U.S. Location

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) is pleased to announce that Danish counter Unmanned Air Systems (c-UAS) company, MyDefence, has selected Oklahoma City for its second U.S. based offices. The company is planning an initial investment of more than $1.2 million. The expansion, which was facilitated by Commerce, will create 48 new jobs and provide military and defense companies with counter-drone technology to combat Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other threatening drone technology.

“From an overall perspective, it is great news that MyDefence sets up its second US-based facility less than a year after its first,” said Defense Industry Attache, His Royal Highness brigadier general Prince Joachim. “Having chosen Oklahoma City to expand production, MyDefence will find itself at the heart of innovation and R&D in the field of counter-UAS. This move will undoubtedly inspire other Danish high-tech defence-industries.”

MyDefence has identified the newly constructed Convergence development near downtown Oklahoma City for its offices and plans to be housed in the building by 2025. The Convergence multi-phase project is located within the newly established Oklahoma City Innovation District. When finished, Convergence will include 950 new offices, along with an amphitheater, retail space and Hilton-Curio affiliated hotel.

“Oklahoma has some of the strongest aerospace and defense infrastructure in the nation— it only makes sense that we’re seeing more UAS companies invest here. It speaks to the strategic role we play in defending freedoms around the world,” said Governor Stitt. “I’m thankful to the team at the Department of Commerce for landing another great company, and look forward to welcoming MyDefence to Oklahoma.”

“We’re thrilled to see MyDefence join Oklahoma’s thriving defense and aerospace sector,” said Evan Brown, Executive Director of EDGE at Commerce. “Oklahoma offers unparalleled opportunities for growth and a workforce that’s ready to lead, and it’s exciting MyDefence can be apart of it. We couldn’t be more excited to support a company like MyDefence and see how their cutting-edge technology brings new jobs and opportunities to Oklahomans.”

“We are not only excited to welcome a cutting-edge company like MyDefence to the Oklahoma City business community, we are thrilled they are locating at the Convergence development in our Innovation District,” said Christy Gillenwater president and CEO of the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. “This is more validation that our investment in creating an innovation culture in Oklahoma City is getting noticed worldwide. MyDefence joins an impressive peer group of companies in our community who are not only providing great jobs to Oklahomans but helping keep the world a safer place.”