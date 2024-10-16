MELD makes Strategic Investment in AI Wallet for the Future of Finance





SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MELD, a crypto native Neobank has announced a strategic investment in Armor Wallet, an AI powered web3 wallet promising to revolutionize crypto investing for both new users and professional traders. In this strategic investment MELD is committing to a future vision of finance where AI drives the market.

Today, professional institutions and traders have access to specialized AI tools giving them an edge against your average trader. Armor Wallet is building an AI powered wallet with autonomous agent technology to level the playing field and give the average user powerful AI tools to better compete.

“This strategic partnership with Armor helps MELD build a future of finance where the average person can invest like a professional without specific knowledge or large budgets. “MELD brings investment products and Neobank technology and Armor brings mind blowing AI tools.”, says Ken Olling, founder of MELD.

MELD has been building for three years towards a future where normal people can get access to financial tools normally only available to wealthy individuals or large corporations. Bringing these tools to the common investor means they get the most out of their money and see it grow. It’s not about saving the world, it’s about giving the bartender in Brazil the same opportunities that a stock broker in New York city has.

Armor is a natural fix in the eyes of MELD because they are building a web3 wallet that is powered by a chatGPT style interface where a user can simply type what they want to do and the AI in concert with autonomous agents will execute those trades, no matter how complex or what time of day. A 24/7 trading desk that is always available and always working for you.

The partnership involves both an investment of capital and also sharing of technology to build a more complete and cohesive set of financial tools. MELD will work to help integrate Armor more tightly into their service offering and Armor will use MELD and its services in the training of their AI as well as product integration.

AI has a bright future in finance, but it’s not about telling the future price of Bitcoin, it’s about onboarding the next billion users into crypto in a way that's easy, friendly and intuitive.

About MELD

MELD is a crypto native global neobank powered by the blockchain. Bringing fiat currencies like (30+ including USD and EUR) and crypto currencies (2000+ including BTC and ETH) together in one seamless wallet supporting more than 150+ countries. MELD makes it easy to navigate between these two worlds and get the best out of both. From generating a yield on your crypto to debit cards and business accounts, MELD brings fundamental banking services to everyone.

The MELD blockchain powers more than just the MELD Neobank, with a non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol and more than 30 businesses building on MELD. Users interact with all of this through the MELD web and Mobile apps helping people and businesses take full advantage of both their crypto assets and fiat assets.

