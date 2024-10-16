Cylinder Partners with Brown & Brown to Expand Access to Digestive Health Solutions

Brown & Brown adds Cylinder’s evidence-backed digital health platform to its portfolio, strengthening access to personalized digestive care

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylinder , the employee benefit provider for digestive health, today announced it entered a partnership with Brown & Brown , a top insurance brokerage and risk management consulting firm. The partnership, which began in June 2024, includes the integration of Cylinder’s app-based digestive health management platform into Brown & Brown’s robust portfolio of payer solutions, and strengthens the firm’s ability to advise health plans on making more informed benefits decisions related to gastrointestinal (GI) care.



Brown & Brown develops comprehensive benefits programs with data-driven insights to help attract and retain talent while managing healthcare costs. With the inclusion of Cylinder’s app-based digestive health platform in Brown & Brown's suite of offerings, employee benefits specialists will be able to deliver tailored solutions that address the need for more effective personalized digestive care, while helping payers reduce the burden of growing GI-related healthcare costs.

“We are excited to partner with Brown & Brown to include our innovative GI care management program as part of their health plan advisory,” said Bill Snyder, Founder and CEO of Cylinder Health. “Their role in advising payers allows us to reach more organizations that are looking for an effective, evidence-based solution that helps address and destigmatize digestive health issues, improves employee well-being, and reduces healthcare costs.”

The Cylinder 2024 State of Gut Health in the Workplace survey found that 71% of Americans experience GI symptoms such as gas, bloating, abdominal pain, and constipation, but only 20% seek care. By integrating Cylinder’s digital digestive health platform into its portfolio, Brown & Brown aims to help plan sponsors better address these issues by advising on the value of integrating personalized GI care into their employee benefits plans.

“Partnering with Cylinder supports Brown & Brown’s ability to offer payers forward-thinking benefits solutions that they can integrate into their health plans to address digestive health management,” said Laura Birkel, Senior Managing Director, Medical and Pharmacy Practice Leader with Brown & Brown Risk Solutions. “By including Cylinder into our broader portfolio of benefits solutions, Brown & Brown is able to advise customers on the value of offering more dynamic, inclusive, and effective digestive health management options.”

About Cylinder

Founded in 2021 and offered as an employer benefit, Cylinder (formerly Vivante Health) delivers personalized, clinician-backed care to those suffering from digestive issues through its virtual health platform. Cylinder’s tech-forward, human-first program connects members to the right level of support at the right time through an easy interface – decreasing costs, reducing absenteeism, and improving their quality of life, at scale. Cylinder’s vision is to create a world where people receive convenient, personalized, and affordable access to the quality digestive healthcare they need to improve their overall health. Learn more at cylinderhealth.com .

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With over 16,000 teammates and 500+ locations worldwide, we are committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what our customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbrown.com .

Media Contact:

Sergut Dejene

sergut@propllr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.