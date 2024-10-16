Cloverleaf Analytics Joins AAIS Partner Program, Extending Advanced Insurance Intelligence Solutions to Members

Cloverleaf Analytics to offer AAIS Members end-to-end insurance intelligence solutions backed by decades of in-depth experience and best practices.

Lisle, IL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) is excited to welcome Cloverleaf Analytics to the AAIS Partner Program.

“It used to be that the lifeblood of the insurance industry was solely customer relationships, but now it is equally important to have a quality in-depth understanding of internal, customer, and third-party data,” said Michael Schwabrow, EVP of Sales & Marketing at Cloverleaf Analytics. “We foresaw this evolution in 2015 and built our data model with the present and future in mind. Cloverleaf is excited to work with AAIS to help create data standards for itself, for its Member carriers, and for the industry.”

Cloverleaf is a forward-thinking GenBI insurance analytics software company that transforms big data into valuable insurance insights. They empower P&C insurers to better monitor risks like fraud, inspect what they expect for growth, and revitalize customer experiences.

“We welcome Cloverleaf Analytics to our AAIS Partner Program and are excited about the opportunity to help our Members successfully navigate the P&C industry together,” said Werner Kruck, President & Chief Executive Officer of AAIS. "Our Member carriers use a wide variety of systems and are looking for solutions that can easily integrate with their business operations. Cloverleaf offers game-changing flexibility that can be applied within their preferred environments, further driving continued innovation, efficiency, and growth.”

The AAIS Partner Program provides AAIS Members with unique access to quality products and services that help them streamline processes, achieve operational efficiency, and support business growth. To find out how AAIS Partners like Cloverleaf Analytics can help transform big data into valuable insights, please visit AAISonline.com or contact the AAIS Member Engagement Team at membership@aaisonline.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics

Cloverleaf Analytics is the leader in insurance intelligence solutions, having evolved from Business Intelligence (BI) into providing advanced tools using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Speech to Insights, and other emerging technologies to empower carriers to achieve unparalleled growth. Cloverleaf enables carriers in diverse lines of business to create modern products that help insurers remain competitive against new market entrants while redefining what consumers and businesses understand as the meaning of insurance value. Find out more at cloverleafanalytics.com.

About AAIS

Established in 1936, AAIS serves the property & casualty insurance industry as the only national not-for-profit advisory organization governed by its Member insurance carriers. AAIS delivers high-quality advisory solutions, including best-in-class policy forms, rating guidelines, and data management capabilities for commercial lines, inland marine, farm & agriculture, auto, and personal lines insurers. Their consultative and unbiased approach, unrivaled customer service, and innovative technical capabilities underscore a focused commitment to the success of their Members. Together with Member carriers, insurance regulators, Partners, MGAs, and other key stakeholders, the AAIS Community is working to build a more cost-effective and sustainable industry. For more information about joining the AAIS Community, visit AAISonline.com.

Wen Tilghman American Association of Insurance Services (AAIS) went@aaisonline.com Michael Schwabrow Cloverleaf Analytics mschwabrow@cloverleafanalytics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.