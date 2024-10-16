Cottonseed Oilseed Processing Market to Reach $7.7 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global growth of the cottonseed oil processing market is driven by its cost-effectiveness, high smoke point, and neutral flavor, making it ideal for various food applications. Moreover, increased consumer demand for healthier oils, advancements in extraction technology, and rise in production of processed foods & snacks contribute to the cottonseed oilseed market expansion.

NEW CASTLE, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cottonseed Oilseed Processing Market by Type (Mechanical Processing and Chemical Processing), Form (Crude Cottonseed Oil, Refined Cottonseed Oil and Others), Source (Conventional and Organic), and Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Industrial and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2034". According to the report, the cottonseed oilseed processing market was valued at $3.8 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.7 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in demand for vegetable oils in the food and beverage industry, owing to their versatility and cost-effectiveness, has helped fuel market expansion of cottonseed oilseed processing market. Cottonseed oil, known for its high smoke point and neutral flavor, became a preferred choice for frying and baking applications, leading to an increase in demand for cottonseed oilseed processing market. Moreover, the increasing focus on health and wellness influenced consumer preferences, as lower saturated fat content of cottonseed oil aligned with healthier dietary trends. In addition, advancements in processing technologies enhanced extraction efficiency and oil quality, has made cottonseed oil more attractive to manufacturers. The growth of the global snack food industry, which extensively uses cottonseed oil, further contributes to market expansion. Furthermore, favorable agricultural conditions in major cotton-producing regions ensure a steady supply of cottonseed, supporting increased oil production. These factors boost the rapid growth of the cottonseed oil processing market globally.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2034 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.8 billion Market Size in 2034 $7.7 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 329 Segments Covered Type, Form, Source, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for vegetable oils Expansion of livestock and dairy industries Technological advancements in oil processing Rise in consumer awareness regarding health benefits of cottonseed oil Opportunities Innovations in processing technologies Expansion of food and industrial applications Government support and subsidies for agriculture Restraints Fluctuation of cottonseed prices Competition from alternative vegetable oils

The mechanical processing segment held the highest market share in 2023

By type, the mechanical processing segment held the highest market share in 2023. Manufacturers have preferred mechanical processing for cottonseed oilseed owing to its cost-effectiveness and efficiency. The method uses screw presses to extract oil, minimizing the need for chemical solvents, which has helped reduce production costs for the producers. Mechanical processing preserves the natural nutrients and flavors of the oil, resulting in higher-quality products. The process generated less environmental pollution compared to chemical methods, aligning with increasing sustainability demands. In addition, mechanical processing required simpler equipment and less energy, which has made it accessible for small-scale producers. Moreover, the straightforward operation of the equipment facilitated maintenance and reduced downtime, thus driving demand for mechanical processing in the cottonseed oilseed processing market. Thus, mechanical processing provides a balance between quality, cost, and environmental impact, making it a favored option in cottonseed oilseed processing market.

The crude cottonseed oil segment held the highest market share in 2023

By form, the crude cottonseed oil segment held the highest market share in 2023. Crude cottonseed oil retains a high level of natural tocopherols, which act as antioxidants, enhancing the oil's shelf life and nutritional value. The natural gossypol content of crude cottonseed oil provides a degree of protection against pests, reducing the need for chemical preservatives. The balanced fatty acid composition of Crude cottonseed oil, with a favorable ratio of polyunsaturated to saturated fats, has made it a desirable choice for culinary and industrial applications. In addition, the neutral flavor and high smoke point of crude cottonseed oil suit various cooking methods, from frying to baking, thus driving demand for Crude cottonseed oil. These attributes, combined with cost-effectiveness and wide availability, have made crude cottonseed oil a popular choice in the food industry.

The conventional segment held the highest market share in 2023

By source, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to cost and availability. Conventional farming methods typically yield more cottonseed, leading to a larger supply of oil at lower prices. The affordable price has made it attractive to consumers and manufacturers in the food industry who prioritize cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the well-established supply chain for conventional cottonseed oil ensures consistent availability, making it a reliable choice for large-scale operations. Thus, the price factor and easy availability of conventional crude cottonseed oil has driven the demand for this segment in the market.

The food industry segment held the highest market share in 2023

By application, the food industry segment held the highest market share in 2023 owing to its versatile properties and economic benefits. Cottonseed oil has a neutral flavor and high smoke point, that has made it ideal for frying and baking, which are essential in food production. Its balanced fatty acid profile, with a mix of saturated and unsaturated fats, contributes to its popularity as a healthier option compared to oils high in saturated fats. In addition, cottonseed oil is cost-effective and readily available due to the extensive cotton industry, providing a stable supply. Moreover, the natural antioxidants of oil, such as tocopherols, extend shelf life, making it attractive for packaged and processed foods. These characteristics have positioned cottonseed oil as a staple in various food applications, thus driving growth in this segment.

North America led the market share in 2023

By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. In North America, the high demand for cottonseed oil processing arises from its extensive use in the food industry. Major food manufacturers preferred cottonseed oil owing to its cost-effectiveness and stability at high temperatures, which was ideal for frying and baking. Moreover, North American agricultural practices favored cotton cultivation, ensuring a steady supply of cottonseed for oil extraction. The strong snack food industry in the region, including major brands in packaged goods, increasingly relied on cottonseed oil for its neutral flavor and high smoke point. Furthermore, advances in processing technology in North America also improved extraction efficiency, further boosting demand for cottonseed oil processing.

Players: -

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

Wilmar International

Bunge Limited

Richardson International

EFKO Group

Louis Dreyfus Company

CHS Inc

AG Processing Inc

ITOCHU Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global cottonseed oilseed processing market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, and agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Industry Development:

In June 2023, ADM announced plans to enhance its cottonseed processing capabilities, focusing on sustainability and efficiency improvements to strengthen its position in the global vegetable oil market by implementing innovative processing techniques.

In April 2023, Cargill expanded its crush capacity in Australia with a $50 million investment to meet rising demand for canola and cottonseed oil. The upgrades at Newcastle, Narrabri, and Footscray facilities aimed to increase production efficiency and better connect Australian farmers to international markets​.

In March 2023, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd, which markets Amul, launched a competitive pricing strategy for edible oils in India. They introduced various cottonseed oil products under the brand 'Janmay' at a fixed retail price, aiming to disrupt the market.

