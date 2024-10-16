Airport Solar Power Market to Reach $3.6 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Government incentives and funding are pivotal in driving the growth of the Airport Solar Power Market. Subsidies, tax credits, and grants reduce the financial burden on airport authorities, encouraging the adoption of solar power systems. This support accelerates the transition to renewable energy, enhancing sustainability and reducing operational costs for airports globally.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Airport Solar Power Market by Component (Solar Panels, Inverters, Batteries, Mounting Systems and Others), Application (Terminal Buildings, Runways and Taxiways, Parking Areas, Cargo Areas and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the airport solar power market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2033.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A02286

Prime determinants of growth

The global Airport solar power market has experienced growth due to several factors such as increase in emphasis on sustainable & renewable energy sources, rise in costs of traditional energy, and the volatility of fuel prices. However, the high initial capital expenditure required for solar power installations hinders market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in solar panel efficiency and energy storage solutions present an opportunity for growth of the airport solar power market.

Report coverage and details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2033 $3.6 billion CAGR 4.80% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Component, Application, and Region. Drivers Environmental regulations and policies Opportunity Government incentives and subsidies Restraint High initial investment

Solar panels segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By component, the solar panels segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In the airport solar power market, several factors are driving the increased use of solar panel components. Rising global energy demand and a push for sustainable solutions are fueling investments in solar technology. Airports are adopting solar panels to reduce operational costs and achieve energy independence. Technological advancements, such as higher efficiency panels and improved energy storage, are making solar solutions more viable. In addition, government incentives and regulatory support for renewable energy are further accelerating the adoption of solar panels in airport infrastructure.

Procure Complete Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/airport-solar-power-market

Terminal buildings segment held the highest market share in 2023.

By application, the terminal buildings segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is likely to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth of the airport solar power market, particularly for terminal buildings, is driven by increasing energy costs and a push towards sustainability. Airports are adopting solar power to reduce operational expenses and carbon footprints. Technological advancements in solar panels, coupled with government incentives and regulations promoting green energy, further boost adoption. In addition, the high energy demand of terminal buildings makes them ideal candidates for solar installations, enhancing energy efficiency and reliability while supporting the overall environmental goals of modern airports.

Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023. The airport solar power market in Asia-Pacific is expanding due to rising energy demands, government incentives, and a growing focus on sustainability. Increased investment in renewable energy infrastructure and technological advancements enhance solar panel efficiency, making solar solutions more viable. In addition, airport operators are adopting solar power to reduce carbon footprints and operational costs, aligning with global environmental goals. Strategic partnerships and collaborations in the region further drive the adoption of solar energy at airports, supporting the transition to cleaner, more sustainable power sources.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A02286

Leading Market Players: -

First Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc.

SunPower Corporation

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Jinko Solar Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar Limited

Enel Green Power S.p.A.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

ABB Ltd.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global airport solar power market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Industry:

Solar Generator Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Solar Street Lighting Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Renewable Energy Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Rooftop Solar PV Market Size, Share Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Concentrated Solar Power Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, 2023-2032

Solar Panel Market Size, Share Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Solar Landscape Lighting Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-8007925285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/resource-center/trends-and-outlook/energy-and-power

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.