Signature Aviation Earns Certification as a Great Place To Work

Global recognition is awarded based on employee feedback about Signature.

Orlando, FL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Aviation, the world’s largest network of private aviation terminals, today announced it has been CertifiedTM as a Great Place To Work®. The Certification was awarded after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place To Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. The prestigious award is based solely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company.

This is the first year that Signature was considered for Certification. The company was recognized for being a Great Place To Work in 10 countries across its global network, including the US and UK, as well as Barbados, Canada, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Panama, and South Africa.

“We are incredibly proud to not only be recognized as a Great Place To Work, but to have earned certification in 10 countries,” said Tony Lefebvre, CEO of Signature. “We work tirelessly to ensure our diverse global workforce feels seen, appreciated and supported. We know that making every second exceptional for our guests starts with making every second exceptional for our team members. Being deemed a great place to work by our team members and having that feedback certified by Great Place To Work is powerful validation of the culture we’re building.”

"Certified companies put employees first,” says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place To Work. “Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences.”

Signature earned high praise from team members for making new employees feel welcome, for treating people as full members of the team regardless of their position, and for being able to take time off from work when necessary. They also found that management is approachable and easy to talk with.

About Signature Aviation:

Signature Aviation is the world’s preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company’s large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with more than 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers more than 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

About Great Place To Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employee's report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Attachment

Josue Santiago Signature Aviation +1 305 205 6446 Josue.Santiago@SignatureAviation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.