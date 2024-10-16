RJD Green Inc.'s Silex Holdings Division Has Engaged Seasoned Manager Mark Gould to Guide the Consolidation and Growth of the Tulsa Division of Silex Holdings Inc.

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) CEO Ron Brewer announced Silex Holdings Inc has engaged construction products veteran Mark Gould to manage the consolidation of JSI Products Corporation into Silex Holdings Inc. Tulsa Division, and to lead the sales growth of the consolidated operation.



Ron Brewer, CEO stated, “We are pleased to have engaged Mark Gould to manage the Tulsa Division of Silex Holdings. Mark has experience in managing the growth of construction products and services opportunities, and has a successful history in leading the sales in small-cap business companies.

“Mark’s most recent project was managing a wholesale construction products company, taking it from under $1,000,000 in annual revenue to over $6,000,000 in annual revenue.

“He is known for his work ethic and creating team efforts as he tackles the issues that occur in meeting fast growth revenue goals.

“Mark’s background enhances Silex’s efforts in adding additional products and services profitably.“

JSI Products Corporation Going Forward

JSI Products has recently formed JSI Products Corporation, an Oklahoma Corporation, to receive the assets purchased from JSI Interiors and to be the operating entity of the acquired assets.

The Company has purchased specific assets from JSI LLC, and key staff members have been hired by JSI Products. State-of-the-art manufacturing equipment, which allows increased daily production and enhanced quality control, is an important part of the assets purchased.

JSI Products Corporation will operate as a Division of Silex Holdings Inc.

JSI Products will install the same business operation processes and programs that were developed and implemented in the Silex Interiors division that created profitable growth from $1,400,000 in revenue at acquisition to the current $5,800,000 in annual revenue.

JSI will be focused on the appropriate timing of new product launching as the operations solidify from initial launching of the division.

About Silex Holdings Inc.

Silex Holdings Inc. is a specialty construction products company offering manufacturing, sales & distribution, and installation of multiple products with a primary focus on cabinetry and stone countertops, walls, and flooring for homebuilders, general contractors, commercial projects, remodelers & designers, and retail clients. Silex was formed in 2006 serving the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolis areas with a 200-mile radius of each city utilizing the original trade name, Silex Interiors.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus on acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IOSoft Systems, which provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fill a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer.

