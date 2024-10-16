In National Advertising Division Fast-Track SWIFT Case, Reckitt Voluntarily Discontinued “#1 Recommended” Claim for Finish Dishwashing Detergent

BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division has closed a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by competitor Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) following the voluntary discontinuation of claims made by Reckitt Benckiser that its Finish dishwashing detergent is the “#1 Recommended in America.”

New York, NY, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division has closed a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge initiated by competitor Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) following the voluntary discontinuation of claims made by Reckitt Benckiser that its Finish dishwashing detergent is the “#1 Recommended in America.”

Reckitt markets Finish dishwasher products while P&G manufacturers and distributes various dishwasher detergent brands, including Cascade.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process designed for single-issue advertising cases brought to the National Advertising Division (NAD).

The challenged claims “Recommended by more dishwasher brands in the US” and “#1 Recommended Brand in America” appeared online, on product packaging, and on in-store artwork.

Reckitt informed NAD that, prior to the challenge, it had voluntarily and permanently discontinued the challenged claims. Therefore, NAD did not review the claims on their merits and will treat the claims, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertiser statement, Reckitt stated that it “agrees to comply with NAD’s decision” and will continue to work to remove all iterations of the claim.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than a dozen globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, create a fairer playing field for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and leveling the playing field for business.

Name: Jennie Rosenberg Email: jrosenberg@bbbnp.org Job Title: Media Relations

