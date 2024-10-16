FibroBiologics Issued Patent for Fibroblast Delivery of Tumor Inhibitory Agents by the European Patent Office

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics , a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 160+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the issuance of a patent from the European Patent Office (Patent Number 19795975.2) covering methods and compositions for the treatment of cancer utilizing fibroblasts that have been modified to enhance their ability to deliver one or more anti-cancer agents to an individual.



This method uses modified fibroblasts to deliver tumor-inhibiting agents directly to cancer cells. The fibroblasts would be engineered to enhance their natural ability to target cancerous tissues, and then loaded with therapeutic agents to fight primary, metastatic, or treatment-resistant tumors. Modifying the fibroblasts in this manner may make them more effective in targeting cancer cells and delivering treatment.

Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics, Pete O’Heeron said, “The issuance of this patent recognizes the novelty and utility of using modified fibroblasts to deliver tumor-inhibiting agents for cancer treatment. This technology is an example of the potential therapeutic versatility of fibroblast cell-based therapies.”

Chief Scientific Officer of FibroBiologics, Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., added, “This patent is yet another major milestone for a potential cancer treatment platform. Traditional therapies often struggle with limited penetration into tumor tissues, but fibroblasts may offer a significant advantage as they are a key component of the tumor microenvironment and have the ability to modulate the immune response. By harnessing the unique characteristics of fibroblasts, we may be able to deliver tumor-inhibiting agents more effectively, potentially opening new avenues for targeting even the most challenging cancer types.”

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential of fibroblasts to effectively deliver tumor-inhibiting agents directly to cancer cells, offer a significant advantage as they are a key component of the tumor microenvironment and have the ability to modulate the immune response, and offer clinical benefits for patients. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 160+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

