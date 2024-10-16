PadSquad and Resonate Team Up to Offer Advertisers Privacy-Safe Audience Intelligence for Future-Proofed Creative and Media Strategies

PadSquad’s high-impact display and video solutions receive expanded capabilities with Resonate’s opt-in consumer data platform, enabling privacy-safe identity across media channels

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PadSquad, the leading provider of high-impact digital ad experiences for brands and agencies, today announced a forward-thinking partnership with Resonate, a leading provider of AI-driven consumer intelligence and analytics. The collaboration combines PadSquad’s creative expertise with Resonate’s privacy-safe, opt-in consumer data platform and industry-leading rAI platform to provide advertisers with enhanced audience targeting capabilities and creative strategies.



Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, PadSquad will leverage Resonate’s AI-powered consumer intelligence to turn a deep understanding of human need states into relevant and personal creative and media strategies that create emotional connections for its clients. Resonate’s rAI engine and Ignite platform are powered by the largest independent U.S. consumer research study, which includes a rich, continuously updated, and fully opt-in database of more than 250 million American consumers and over 15,000 attributes.

Through the partnership, PadSquad will expand on its strategic approach to digital campaigns by combining signals from creative with Resonate’s proprietary consumer data. Increased opportunities for PadSquad customers include onboarding of and first-party data enhancement to help advertisers bridge the gap between 1:1 targeting and scalable reach. This provides additional insurance that campaigns remain effective as the industry adapts to evolving data regulations and standards.

“Now is the time to start leveraging leading technology and data to tell powerful stories in rich media, creating a more interesting ad experience for everyone,” said Lance Wolder, Head of Strategy at PadSquad. “By utilizing Resonate’s extensive consumer insights in our creative process, we can tell more personalized and powerful brand stories to their audiences, while maintaining privacy and compliance.”

The partnership comes at a time when advertisers are looking to better personalize ad creative and to proactively move away from third-party cookies while maintaining effective audience targeting. With 20-30% of web traffic already operating in cookieless environments, PadSquad and Resonate make it easy for advertisers to future-proof identity and activate digital campaigns with the same scale and precision they have come to expect in advertising.

“We are excited to be able to work with industry innovators like PadSquad to offer consumer data that drives campaign success,” says Jason Schneider, Chief Revenue Officer at Resonate. “Unlike traditional data, Resonate’s AI-powered data is based on actual audience behaviors and preferences to deliver a real-time and dynamic understanding of consumers. The Resonate Ignite platform makes this data easy to obtain, analyze, target, and activate with unprecedented speed and precision.”

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is the leader in AI-powered voter and consumer data and intelligence, delivering proprietary, privacy-safe consumer and voter data for insights, analysis and activation. The Resonate data set includes more than 15,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that holistically describe more than 250M U.S. individuals. Resonate data is delivered directly through top demand side platform (DSP) providers, data append and licensing, the Resonate Ignite platform or through Resonate Managed Media Services. Hundreds of companies and campaigns use Resonate to drive more effective marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy, or support certain brands, products, candidates or causes.

About PadSquad:

PadSquad is a leading innovator in digital advertising, specializing in interactive and engaging ad experiences across screens. With a focus on high-impact strategies for digital, PadSquad empowers brands to connect with consumers in meaningful ways through innovative ad formats and cutting-edge technology.

