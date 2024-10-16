Porsche Macan Electric receives two years of inclusive Electrify Canada charging

New Macan Electric models sold in Canada receive two years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions



Ultra- and hyper-fast charging offered through expanding network

The Macan Electric pricing starts at $94,900, including charging benefit



The new Porsche Macan Electric has arrived. Every Canadian customer will be eligible for two years of complimentary charging at Electrify Canada. The Porsche Macan Electric’s battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent within approximately 21 minutes at a 350kW station, under ideal conditions.

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) today announced an agreement with Electrify Canada, LLC to provide the first all-electric Porsche Macan, with two years of complimentary charging at Electrify Canada public charging stations across the country. This charging benefit will be included in the price of the new Macan Electric, which starts at $94,900 for the Macan, $99,300 for the Macan 4, $106,900 for the Macan 4S, and $125,300 for the Macan Turbo.

Electrify Canada highway and metro stations, and many Porsche Centres, will offer DC fast charging at levels of power up to 350 kilowatts. The Macan Electric’s 800-volt architecture enables a DC charging capacity of up to 270 kW. The high-voltage battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent within around 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.

“Every Porsche is a sports car at its core and the new Macan Electric is no exception,” said Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “The expanding Electrify Canada charging network will allow owners of the first all-electric Macan to experience fast charging while driving on some of Canada’s most iconic roads.”

Porsche Macan Electric models sold in Canada will have two years from the date of purchase to use the complimentary 30-minute charging sessions at Electrify Canada locations, subject to certain terms and conditions. To activate the charging benefit, owners can enroll during delivery for Porsche Charging Services. In addition, drivers can use the app or in-vehicle navigation to locate nearby charging stations, verify charger availability, and navigate to the charging stations. The nationwide charging network is adding more than 40 individual next-generation Hyper-Fast chargers. The expansion adds to the network with stations spaced along multiple routes on or near key highways and in major metro areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

For more information about electric vehicle charging, please visit https://www.electrify-canada.ca/about-ev-charging

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, PCL employs a team of more than 70 supporting sales, aftersales, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 23 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

