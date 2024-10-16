First Stop Health Launches New Whole Mental Health Program

New offering will help businesses address the full spectrum of employee mental and physical health needs with a unique model that includes guaranteed usage and 100% fees at risk

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Stop Health, an on-demand virtual care company, has announced the launch of a new whole Mental Health offering to help employees of small- to mid-sized companies manage their mental health needs virtually. The offering integrates employees’ physical and mental health and treats a broad range of mental needs with coaching, counseling, and medication management.



For employers, First Stop Health offers guaranteed performance on usage and return on investment and is the only virtual care solution putting 100% of fees at risk. Through personalized employee engagement campaigns that First Stop Health provides every client, the company achieves industry-leading utilization.

“There is a growing demand from businesses who want to help their employees access high quality mental healthcare,” said Teira Gunlock, Chief Executive Officer at First Stop Health. “We designed our whole Mental Health offering to give employers a one-stop-shop that engages employees in their physical and mental health.”

Unlike many mental healthcare options on the market, First Stop Health’s whole Mental Health program addresses a wide range of preventive, acute, and chronic mental health needs. For those seeking support for conditions that can be managed with coaching, such as smoking cessation or work-life balance, the whole Mental Health program facilitates virtual connections with board certified coaches who are trained to address specific needs over the long term.

For employees who need more acute mental health support, the whole Mental Health program offers visits with licensed therapists and doctors, and even prescriptions and medication management for non-controlled substances. Prioritizing longitudinal care, whole Mental Health does not restrict the number of sessions a patient can attend, a notable difference from many other Employee Assistance Programs. The Mental Health offering can be added as a standalone option or in combination with virtual Primary Care or Urgent Care to seamlessly coordinate across a person’s entire health needs.

“To effectively treat patients’ mental health concerns, we need to look at the whole person — and what works for them. Some conditions can be managed with coaching, while others need easier access to therapy, or medication management,” said Dr. Cole Barfield MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer at First Stop Health. “That's why we designed our mental health offering intentionally to meet people — and to meet employers — wherever they are.”

First Stop Health members with Mental Health and Primary Care will be able to schedule and receive care virtually through the easy-to-use First Stop Health app. From the app, members can schedule an appointment, talk to a doctor now, talk to a therapist or mental health coach, and connect with a dietician or diabetes educator.

First Stop Health provides comprehensive virtual care to employers 24/7 through app, website, or phone in all 50 states. First Stop Health prioritizes an engaging and easy-to-use experience, setting people on healthier journeys through care at multiple stages. Patients can access a licensed telemedicine doctor in minutes for urgent and on-demand needs and can schedule appointments with experienced providers for mental healthcare, chronic care, and preventive care. First Stop Health’s flexible and turnkey solutions give mid-sized employers an affordable and meaningful benefit for their workforce. First Stop Health has been named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces from 2022-2024 and has ranked among the fastest-growing private companies 2018-2024. In 2023, First Stop Health was honored in Crain’s Chicago Business Fast 50 and named a Well-Being Trailblazer by Archetype and WELCOA. To learn more about First Stop Health, visit www.fshealth.com .

