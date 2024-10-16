CAI Named Among Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024

Global services firm offers supportive and accommodating work environment

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAI, a global services firm, announced today that it has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families for 2024 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. This is the third Newsweek recognition this year including Greatest Workplace for Diversity and their signature list, Greatest Workplaces.



The comprehensive study is an assessment of over 693,000 company reviews from more than 113,000 parents highlighting CAI's commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that accommodates working parents and their families. The award exemplifies organizations' dedication to providing competitive compensation packages, benefits and opportunities for career progression, which are drivers for employee satisfaction and retention.

"Our employees are professionals dedicated to their craft, but they are also devoted parents and caregivers with responsibilities that extend beyond the workplace,” said Tammy Harper, chief human resources officer at CAI. “Aspiring for work-life balance is good, but at CAI we make it a reality with flexible scheduling and our work-from-anywhere environment along with various resources that support our teams. This recognition from Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group affirms our commitment to the well-being of our associates and their families."

“As more parents juggle raising a family with their work obligations, they want employers who offer flexibility and are supportive of work-life balance,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief at Newsweek. “Newsweek and market-data research firm Plant-A Insights are proud to introduce ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families 2024’, highlighting companies that are lauded by their employees as great places to work.”

CAI continues to include programs and policies in the workplace that support working parents and caregivers.

CAI has also been recognized this year with a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index, a bronze Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Customer Service, North America Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces, among others.

About CAI

CAI is a global services firm with over 8,700 associates worldwide and a yearly revenue of $1 billion+. We have over 40 years of excellence in uniting talent and technology to power the possible for our clients, colleagues, and communities. As a privately held company, we have the freedom and focus to do what is right—whatever it takes. Our tailor-made solutions create lasting results across the public and commercial sectors, and we are trailblazers in bringing neurodiversity to the enterprise.

