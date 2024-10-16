Myriad Genetics and jscreen™ Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Health Equity and Genetic Testing Access

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced a strategic partnership with jscreen™, a national organization that delivers education and access to preventative genetic testing with a focus on high-risk populations.

The collaboration combines the strengths of Myriad’s high-quality hereditary cancer and reproductive genetics products, MyRisk® with RiskScore® and Foresight® Carrier Screen, with jscreen’s trusted education and genetic care navigation program. Through the partnership, the jscreen program intends to reach hundreds of thousands of high-risk adults across the United States through targeted outreach, educational events and in-person genetic screenings.

“Mutations in BRCA genes raise a person's risk for breast cancer, ovarian and other cancers, which is why our collaboration with jscreen is deeply rooted in our mutual commitments to prioritizing patient care and ensuring equitable access to high-quality genetic testing, which can help guide more informed medical decision-making and personalized care,” said Melissa Gonzales, President of Women’s Health, Myriad Genetics. “This partnership helps us better serve individuals of Jewish descent, and the program’s focus on outreach, education, and testing convenience are critically important to get more people screened and to understand their individual hereditary cancer or reproductive risks. We are proud to partner with them to support their screening needs as they expand.”

“We are grateful for Myriad’s partnership and the alignment of our missions to provide world class preventative genetic care to everyone, everywhere,” said Matt Goldstein, MD, PhD, CEO of jscreen. “Myriad’s quality and customer service reflect the standard we have provided to our participants for over a decade and this partnership positions us to support even more people with the powerful and live-saving tools of preventative genetics. As a pioneer of telegenetics, jscreen has focused on increasing awareness of the importance of genetic testing and improving access to carrier screening and hereditary cancer testing for more than 10 years.”

For more information and to access Myriad's genetic tests, visit www.jscreen.org, a revolutionary consumer-initiated platform where people can order genetic tests from the comfort of their own homes. Consumers simply order a test kit online, provide a saliva sample and send it back to the Myriad lab to process results.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

About jscreen™

jscreen’s mission is to ensure every Jewish adult in the United States has access to education, genetic testing and counseling to inform their reproductive options and understanding of their own hereditary cancer risks. For more than 10 years, jscreen has been a pioneer of telegenetics with deep reach and connection in Jewish communities across the United States. To learn more, visit jscreen.org.

