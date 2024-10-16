Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,591 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,225 in the last 365 days.

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 5  

Maranello (Italy), October 16, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2024 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 5.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 5  

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more