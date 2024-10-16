FERRARI TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON NOVEMBER 5  

Maranello (Italy), October 16, 2024 - Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari”) (NYSE/EXM: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2024 Q3 results will begin at 2:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. CET / 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, November 5.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate prior to the event. Please note that registering in advance is required to access the conference call details. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate ) for two weeks after the call.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.