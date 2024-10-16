BioSteel Proudly Sponsors the Detroit Free Press Marathon

BioSteel energizes runners and spectators with product giveaways and a Canadian Cheer Zone at the Detroit Free Press Marathon.

BioSteel is proud to be a part of this historic event that highlights the special relationship between Windsor and Detroit.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel is excited to sponsor the Detroit Free Press Marathon , set to take place from October 18 to 20, 2024, with an expected 26,000 runners and thousands more spectators attending. This unique international marathon connects Windsor and Detroit, and BioSteel is proud to support athletes and celebrate the close connection between the two cities. As part of the marathon festivities, BioSteel’s Canadian Cheer Zone will be located in Windsor’s Vision Corridor, providing runners and spectators with an energetic atmosphere and product giveaways from the BioSteel tour.“BioSteel is proud to be a part of this historic event that highlights the special relationship between Windsor and Detroit,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “We are committed to helping athletes perform at their highest level. We’re excited to share the energy of the BioSteel tour with marathon participants and spectators alike.”BioSteel will be actively supporting the race through the Canadian Cheer Zone and invites the community to come out, line the drive, and cheer on athletes from around the world in this unique international celebration of endurance and community.For more information on BioSteel’s involvement in the Detroit Free Press Marathon, visit BioSteel.com.About BioSteel:BioSteel is a leader in the sports hydration industry, offering clean, high-performance hydration solutions trusted by professional athletes and teams across North America and Europe, including organizations like the NHL, MLB, NFL, MLS, NBA, their affiliates, and more. In addition to hydration, BioSteel also provides athletes, active individuals, and those aspiring for a healthier lifestyle with the highest quality protein products and other sports nutrition products needed to perform at their best and stay healthy. Committed to excellence, BioSteel equips athletes and active individuals with the tools they need to reach peak performance every day.About the Detroit Free Press Marathon:The Detroit Free Press Marathon, established in 1978, is one of the most unique international races in the world, featuring a course that crosses between the United States and Canada via the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel. With over 26,000 participants expected annually, the marathon showcases both cities’ iconic landmarks, creating a memorable experience for runners and spectators alike. It includes multiple events such as a full marathon, half marathon, relay, 5K, and more, attracting runners of all levels from around the world.

