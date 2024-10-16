CONTACT:

October 16, 2024

Alton, NH – At approximately 3:22 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call for an injured hiker on Mt. Major in Alton. Muhammad Naizi, age 31, from Centreville, VA, had summited Mt. Major and was descending the Blue Trail when he fell and slipped injuring his back. Naizi was unable to walk so he called 911 for assistance.

New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded along with Alton Fire, Gilmanton Fire, and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). Hikers in the area were able to assist Naizi and move him a short distance before being assessed and transported by rescue personnel. Naizi was eventually loaded onto a rescue side-by-side vehicle and driven to the trailhead parking area.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.