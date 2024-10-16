FWC’s Catch a Florida Memory announces Season 2’s Triple Threat Throwdown Winner

The Triple Threat Throwdown played a pivotal role in another successful year to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Catch a Florida Memory program. And it culminated with a prestigious Fishing Kayak Bundle for one lucky angler! Brian Ferreira has been drawn as the Throwdown winner and received a Bonafide P127 fully outfitted with a fishing package from Mustad Fishing and a Safety Bundle from Russ Vorhis-State Farm Insurance.

Brian joined the Catch a Florida Memory program in March of 2020 and has become one of the most prolific anglers to date. During Season 2, Brian logged a record 87 different achievements from March 1 through Sept. 9, making this a well-deserved bonus for an epic season of fishing.

“Catch a Florida Memory’s Triple Threat Throwdown is just one of the many ways Florida’s saltwater anglers continue to support marine fisheries conservation while creating unforgettable moments and passing on the love of fishing to future generations,” said FWC Commissioner Sonya Rood. “It was an honor to meet our 2024 winner, Brian, and thank him for participating in this exciting and innovative program.”

“The Triple Threat Throwdown remains an innovative and engaging initiative to further marine fisheries awareness and conservation efforts in the state of Florida. Building on the success of last year, we are thrilled by the continued participation and enthusiasm in Season 2,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries Management. “We encourage everyone to enjoy the water, create lasting memories and contribute to the conservation of our fisheries ahead of Season 3 in 2025.”

Hoping to get in on the action? Don’t worry! Triple Threat Club status is awarded all year long to anglers who qualify in all three Catch a Florida Memory programs. This means the angler has caught a Saltwater Grand Slam, a Saltwater Reel Big Fish and has submitted at least 10 species from the Saltwater Life List. Triple Threat Club members receive exciting prizes, such as custom fishing apparel, seasonal prizes and entry into exclusive raffles including the Triple Threat Throwdown 2025, which will run from March 1 through Sept. 8. Keep a lookout for more details early next year!

Catch a Florida Memory’s saltwater angler recognition program rewards anglers for their fishing efforts while encouraging them to target a diversity of species. Anglers do not have to harvest their fish to be eligible for prizes and are encouraged to use proper fish handling techniques.

New to Catch a Florida Memory? Learn more and submit catches at CatchaFloridaMemory.com. Check out the latest catches and see your achievements highlighted by following the Catch a Florida Memory Facebook page, Facebook.com/CatchaFLMemory. View angler catches, stay up to date with the latest news and much more on Instagram and X by following @MyFWC and on Fishbrain by following FWC Saltwater Fishing.

If you have questions about the Catch a Florida Memory program, contact AnglerRecognition@MyFWC.com. Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR.