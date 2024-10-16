Increase in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solution and decrease in battery cost per KWH are expected to drive growth of the e-SUV market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Registering a CAGR of 25.1% | The E-SUV Market Size Projected to Garner USD 252.72 Billion by 2030." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global 𝐄-𝐒𝐔𝐕 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $35,572.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $252,721.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 25.1%. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $13,926.6 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $111,071.2 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 27.0%. Rise in penetration of fuel-efficient mobility solutions and reduction in battery cost per KWH drive the growth of the global e-SUV market. However, lowered sales and production of automotive and high manufacturing cost of electric-driven SUVs restrain the market growth. On the other hand, development of e-SUV integrated with high-end technologies and huge potential in developing nations create new opportunities in the coming years.The global e-SUV market is segmented on the basis of propulsion, type, seating capacity, and region. On the basis of propulsion, the market is divided into battery electric vehicle and hybrid vehicle. On the basis of type, it is categorized into compact crossover, crossover, mid-size, and full-size. By seating capacity, it is fragmented into 5-seater, and 6-seater, and above. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Based on type, the compact crossover segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global e-SUV market, and is expected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the mid-size segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 27.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on propulsion, the battery electric vehicle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, holding more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.0% from 2021 to 2030. Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market share as well as it is expected to be a growth leader in the global e-SUV market. U.S. is expected to be a leader in the North America market during the forecast period owing to growing penetration of the electric vehicles and growing inclination towards utility vehicles. India, Germany and China serve as the emerging market for eSUV. The global e-SUV market is a fairly consolidated market with limited number of players holding majority of the market share in the global market. Majority of the market participants are strategically involved in product launch, point venture, and product development activities. BYD COMPANY LIMITED, BMW GROUP, HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD., VOLKSWAGEN AG, TESLA, TATA MOTORS, GROUPE RENAULT, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, VOLVO CAR CORPORATION, KIA CORPORATION, DAIMLER AG KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY● By propulsion, the hybrid vehicle segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.● By type, compact crossover segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share by the end of the forecast period.● By Seating Capacity, the 6 seater and above segment is projected to lead the global market, in terms of market share, by the end of the forecast period.● By region, Asia-pacific dominated the global e-SUV market in 2020 in terms of market share. Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

