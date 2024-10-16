Hydrogen Trucks Market Size to Hit $62.45 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 43.5% CAGR: Exclusive Report by Coherent Market Insights

Hydrogen Trucks Market Share was valued at $4.98 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $62.45 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 43.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Burlingame, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen Trucks Market, valued at 4.98 billion dollars in 2024, is on a trajectory of rapid expansion, with projections indicating it will soar to 62.45 billion dollars by 2031, as per a recent report by Coherent Market Insights. Increasing investments by leading automakers in fuel cell and hydrogen refueling station technologies are also contributing to the market growth. Growing environmental concerns around reducing carbon footprint from diesel trucks are further fueling the demand for clean fuel alternatives like hydrogen trucks. Stringent emission regulations on commercial vehicles will further drive their adoption.



Market Dynamics

The growth of the hydrogen trucks market is majorly driven by the growing demand for clean fuel vehicles. Hydrogen fuel cell vehicles generate electricity to power an electric motor and the only emission is water. Thus, hydrogen trucks help reduce carbon emissions significantly. Furthermore, various government policies and initiatives promoting adoption of zero-emission vehicles are also boosting the hydrogen trucks market growth. For instance, California aims to have a hydrogen refueling network along major highway routes by 2025. Moreover, rapid technological advancements in fuel cell systems are making hydrogen trucks more efficient and cost-effective compared to traditional diesel trucks.

Market Trends

Heavy-duty trucks are gradually shifting towards hydrogen due to their long range and quick refueling capabilities. Leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers such as Toyota, Kenworth, Hyundai are launching hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks for heavy-haul transportation and logistics applications. Furthermore, the trend of hydrogen infrastructure development is gaining momentum. Large companies such as Shell, Air Liquide, and Iwatani are making investments in building hydrogen refueling stations along freight corridors, which will encourage the adoption of hydrogen trucks. The development of green hydrogen production using renewable energy is another emerging trend, which will help decarbonize the transportation industry and meet sustainability goals of corporates and cities.

Hydrogen Trucks Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.98 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $62.45 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 43.5% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Tonnage, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Rising concerns over environmental impacts of transportation



• Rising demand for clean freight transportation Restraints & Challenges • High investment and infrastructure costs



• Limited hydrogen refueling infrastructure

The heavy commercial vehicles segment including buses, trucks and heavy machinery have traditionally relied on diesel engines. However, with stringent emission norms and push for adopting cleaner fuels, many OEMs are now developing hydrogen fueled engines and fuel cells for these heavy duty applications. The zero emission properties and high energy density of hydrogen makes it well suited for applications requiring high power output and long operating hours like long haul trucks, buses etc. Many countries are also providing purchase incentives and setting up hydrogen refueling infrastructure to encourage the uptake of hydrogen trucks and buses.

Reliable and emissions-free power generation is a major requirement of the power sector worldwide. Hydrogen can effectively meet this demand. It can be used in fuel cells or internal combustion engines for decentralized power generation especially in off-grid locations. It also allows for energy storage at large scale. Many utility companies and independent power producers are investing in hydrogen powered generators to supplement intermittent renewable energy and provide backup during emergencies. They help eliminate reliance on diesel while meeting the strict emission norms.

Key Market Takeaways

The global hydrogen trucks market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 43.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to growing environmental regulations and push for decarbonization of transportation and power sectors.

On the basis of engine type, reciprocating engines segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to their higher power output and efficiency compared to rotary engines.

On the basis of power output, less than 500 KW segment is expected to hold the largest share due to widespread application in light commercial vehicles, buses and stationary power generators.

By application, power generation segment will see highest growth driven by increasing use of hydrogen powered generators for reliable off-grid and backup power supply.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to supportive government policies and heavy investments by key players for development of hydrogen infrastructure in the region.

Key players operating in the global hydrogen trucks market include AGCO Corporation, Ballard Power Systems Inc. BMW Group, Caterpillar Incorporated, Cummins Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., JCB, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc., Mazda Motor Corporation, and MAN Energy Solutions among others. The market is anticipated to witness increasing competition between these players to capitalize on the growing demand,

Hydrogen Trucks Industry News

In April 2021, Toyota Motor Corporation, announced the development of a hydrogen combustions engine specifically designed for sports cars.

In April 2021, Alstom, strengthened its hydrogen capabilities by acquiring Helion Hydrogen Power.

Detailed Segmentation:



By Product Type

Fuel Cell Electric Trucks

Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Trucks

By Tonnage

Light-Duty Hydrogen Trucks (< 7.5 tons)

Medium-Duty Hydrogen Trucks (7.5 - 16 tons)

Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Trucks (16 tons)



By Application

Long-Haul Transportation

Last-Mile Delivery

Refuse Collection

Others (Mining, Construction, etc.)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



