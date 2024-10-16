Peritoneal Dialysis Market to Hit USD 12.70 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global peritoneal dialysis market is set to grow from USD 9.58 billion in 2024 to USD 12.70 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust CAGR of 5.8%. The increasing number of elderly individuals is probably the most significant contributing factor toward the rising demands for the peritoneal dialysis effective treatment at home for kidney disease. Chronic kidney disease is a major risk among the elderly, given that numerous physiological changes in renal functions occur with age and comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension are also very common among the elderly. As the global population continues to age, this increases the number of patients developing CKD. Consequently, a gigantic population will need dialysis, and for the geriatric, PD will be advantageous since it can be done in home; this will improve the quality of life as such patients are able to stay independently and less frequently admitted to the hospital. More importantly, existing evidence demonstrates that PD can provide additional benefits for elderly patients compared with Hemodialysis, such as improved patient satisfaction and preservation of residual kidney function. However, with the option of home dialysis, it reduces the load of the healthcare facilities, making it the most critical solution for the issues regarding the healthcare needs of the elderly population. This is why there is a vulnerability of elderly patients towards kidney diseases that has increased PD adoption as the preferred dialysis technique to treat them with the most effective method according to their needs. The setup cost for PD, including catheter insertion and home equipment, can be higher than in-center Hemodialysis, limiting its widespread adoption, thus hindering the growth of the market.

This report categorizes the peritoneal dialysis market based on offering, modality, disease indication, end user, and region.

By offerings, the segments can be further divided into peritoneal dialysis machines, solution bags, catheters, transfer sets, other peritoneal dialysis products, and services. As a matter of fact, peritoneal dialysis solution bags accounted for the largest share of global PD market since daily dialysis dictates the need of every patient for multiple bag consumption. In nature, they are consumables and hence demand for their constant replenishment and thus are found in high demand-order. Their very low cost and wide availability make them readily used in advanced and developing countries lacking proper health facilities. The "bag alone" service that utilize solution bags without relying on any equipment is another major contributor to this market; CAPD. Due to innovations making the treatment convenient enough to be performed overnight with minimum intervention, the machines for PD will grow at the highest CAGR. In a day and age where automated and home-based alternatives are increasingly being sought by the patients and providers, APD machines gain tremendous popularity, especially in the developed regions. This, in turn, is driving the demand for PD machines, and thereby the machinery will be in an excellent position to see fast growths in the market. Based on modality, peritoneal dialysis is segmented into continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis and automated peritoneal dialysis.

Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis represents the higher market share in the peritoneal dialysis market. CAPD is not expensive, mainly because, in contrast to Hemodialysis, it does not need technical personnel or heavy machinery, and long periods of hospitalization, making it much less expensive compared to the others in relation to a treatment by them. Its cost-effectiveness makes CAPD an economically viable choice for patients and health care systems.

CAPD also reduces overhead costs that the healthcare facilities bear, especially in the less developed parts of the world where resources are strained. Ready-to-use consumables such as solution bags make CAPD smoothest for efficient use of healthcare resources to continue the treatment. Since the cost burden on the patients is much lower, health systems can utilize their resources far more effectively and therefore reach a larger segment of the population in need. These cost benefits come coupled with the simplicity and autonomy that CAPD lends to patients, which have been mainly driving a continuous increasing trend in its adoption into a mainstay of the global peritoneal dialysis market. Peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into end-stage renal disease, acute kidney injury and other diseases based on disease indication. End-stage renal disease holds the largest share in the global peritoneal dialysis market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. The increasing incidence of diabetes and hypertension acts as some of the significant risk factors leading to renal failure. With the rising prevalence of these chronic conditions throughout different parts of the world, a greater number of people have been developing ESRD and thus require renal replacement therapies like dialysis.

As Diabetes and Hypertension can result in progressive and chronic damages to the kidneys, consequently, effective management options like peritoneal dialysis become a necessity. This modality offers added advantage to in-center Hemodialysis in that it offers home-based treatment to the patient, allowing him/her more flexibility and choice. Based on end user, the peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals & independent dialysis centers and other end user. Home care settings accounted for the largest share in the global peritoneal dialysis market and expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Home care dialysis saves the patient a great deal of time and involves lesser costs, since frequent visits to the hospital can be quite tiresome and costly for the patients. Most of the costs associated with hospitals, like transportation and facility costs, are washed away with home dialysis and hence it becomes quite economical for the patients and health care. Cost-effectiveness is most important while managing chronic diseases like end-stage renal disease.

In addition, home care treatment schedules can be more flexible and tuned to the patient's needs without overburdening healthcare facilities or health resources in general. Geographically, peritoneal dialysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and GCC Countries. North America was considered to have the largest share in the peritoneal dialysis market in 2023. In North America, highly developed healthcare systems dominate, characterized by high technology and comprehensive medical facilities. Due to such infrastructures, peritoneal dialysis services are rendered efficiently so that the patients receive quality care and the latest innovations in their treatments. It equips its hospitals and clinics with high-ended apparatuses and facilities to ensure that dialysis procedures are effectively managed and monitored. Secondly, well-trained care providers in nephrology increase the outcome since they can handle various cases peculiar to individuals. Such an advanced healthcare scenario facilitates the adoption of peritoneal dialysis with the discovery and development of newer ideas since this continuously aids in the betterment of the standards of treatment protocols and technologies. With time this creates patient-friendly therapies with an improved quality of life thus throwing North America in an even more leading position in the global peritoneal dialysis market.

Prominent players in this market include Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Davita Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Utah Medical Products, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Diaverum AB (Sweden), Medionics (Canada), Newsol Technologies (Canada), Apollo Dialysis Pvt Ltd (India), U.S. Renal Care, Inc. (US), Northwest Kidney Centers (US), Relavo (US), Mitra Industries Pvt Ltd (India), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), AMECATH (Egypt), Polymedicure (India), Huaren Pharmaceutical (China), AWAK Technologies (Singapore), Innovative Renal Care (US), Romsons (India), SSEM Mthembu Medical (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Renax Biomedical Technology Co., Ltd (China), and Advin Health Care (India).

BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC. (US):

Baxter has developed a strong brand as well as from highly clinically superior products, such as IV therapies and infusion pump solutions. R&D facilities for the group exist in Belgium, Sweden, India, Italy, Germany, China, Japan, and the US. In 2023, its kidney care division registered net sales in the amount of USD 4.453 million, and its contribution to the total revenue was 30.1%. In 2022, Baxter started strategic review to improve stockholder value by offering selling and carve-out opportunities. In January 2023, the company announced some key strategic steps; one of them was to spin out Kidney Care as an independent, standalone, and publicly traded kidney care company named Vantive. Baxter also agreed to simplify the company, adjust its supply chain to operate more efficiently, and consider alternatives for its BPS business. In August 2024, Carlyle agreed with the takeover of its Kidney Care segment by Baxter; that marked the end of creating Vantive. With these alterations, Baxter is focusing on hospital solutions and connected care and is trying to make the business model streamlined through an aligned strategy that positions toward innovation and ultimately delivers value to the stakeholders.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG (GERMANY):

Fresenius Medical Care is one of the largest peritoneal dialysis players in the world. The company differs according to its comprehensive portfolio of dialysis products, remarkable R&D, and presence around the globe. The company operates through 42 facilities in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Africa, keeping a focus on partnership and agreement to seek further opportunity. Fresenius puts emphasis on the advanced dialysis products of renal therapies in developing the treatments for kidney disease. This further reinforces its market position. It focuses on purchases and acquisitions as well, as in the case of acquiring InterWell Health in 2022, which guides the drive towards innovation. The company operated 4,116 dialysis clinics at year-end 2022. Fifteen percent of U.S. patients are being treated in a home setting, increasing to 25% by 2025. Fresenius invests its R&D in innovative products, regenerative medicines, and the use of digital technologies such as data analytics and remote monitoring to optimize dialysis care.

MEDTRONIC PLC (IRELAND):

Medtronic Plc has some of the world's fastest-moving markets with a requirement for constant innovation to stay at the top. This brings about the focus of its R&D on advancing technology, improving existing products and developing less invasive solutions for emerging markets. The company participates in hundreds of clinical trials per year to meet the demand for clinical and economic evidence with a view to reducing costs for patients and their hospital stays. The company focuses on developing new therapies, extending the use of existing products, and co-operation with third parties to take advantage of innovation and improve the lives of patients. For instance, Medtronic in partnership with Davita launched Mozarc Medical an independent firm that would revolutionize kidney health through patient-centered technology solutions in April 2023.

