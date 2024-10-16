Vimeo and the European Film Academy Partner to Celebrate Filmmakers and Bring “Staff Picks” Content to an All-New Audience

Vimeo to serve as exclusive title sponsor of the European Short Film category at the 37th European Film Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO), the world’s most innovative video platform, is proud to announce its new partnership with the European Film Academy to celebrate the diversity and layered richness of European filmmaking.



This exciting collaboration builds upon both organizations’ shared mission to celebrate creators as they educate, entertain and inspire audiences worldwide. As part of the partnership, the European Film Academy will provide a new destination for European audiences to discover extraordinary films and filmmakers, including some Vimeo Staff Picks content, on its website . Vimeo will also serve as the exclusive title sponsor of the European Short Film category at the European Film Awards this December, underscoring its dedication to supporting emerging talent and celebrating exceptional creativity within the European film community. The category will be renamed “EUROPEAN SHORT FILM - Prix Vimeo.”

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with the European Film Academy to celebrate the visionary European filmmakers who are shaping the future of cinema," said Philip Moyer, CEO of Vimeo. "Europe has been an authentic soul for storytelling for centuries, and the European Short Film Awards is one of the most respected showcases for exceptional new talent within the European film community. Vimeo is committed to supporting European filmmakers with tools, and visibility. We are proud to support the European Film Awards’ short film competition with the EUROPEAN SHORT FILM - Prix Vimeo award, as the organization recognizes and inspires new generations of European filmmakers.”

The European Film Academy is a long standing customer, using Vimeo's OTT service to deliver video-on-demand to its members. Vimeo also hosts its European Film Club platform. This expanded partnership introduces exciting new avenues for creative expression and recognition. The European Film Awards' website will now showcase its weekly selection of European Film Award-nominated short films and Vimeo Staff Picks. This creates an opportunity to celebrate short films all year long and will provide film enthusiasts access to an ever evolving collection of exceptional content.

Vimeo will also lend its support to the prestigious European short film category of the European Film Awards, taking place on December 7, 2024 in Lucerne, Switzerland.

"This expanded partnership with Vimeo marks exciting new steps for the European Film Academy," said Matthijs Wouter Knol, CEO and Director of the European Film Academy. "Together, we can amplify the voices of some of the world's most talented filmmakers and provide them with an even greater platform for their innovative storytelling to flourish. We are happy to join forces and are particularly thrilled to welcome Vimeo “Staff Picks” to our Awards’ website, offering our members and film enthusiasts a curated selection of exceptional films from the Vimeo community."

About Vimeo

Vimeo (NASDAQ: VMEO) is the world's most innovative video experience platform. We enable anyone to create high-quality video experiences to better connect and bring ideas to life. We proudly serve our community of millions of users – from creative storytellers to globally distributed teams at the world's largest companies – whose videos receive billions of views each month. Learn more at www.vimeo.com .

About the European Film Academy

The European Film Academy is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and promoting European cinema. Founded in 1988, the Academy seeks to support and connect its 5,000 members and celebrates and promotes their work. Its aims are to share knowledge and to educate audiences of all ages about European cinema. Positioning itself as a leading organisation and facilitating crucial debates within the industry, the Academy strives to unite everyone who loves European cinema, culminating annually in the Month of European Film and the European Film Awards, by including European film heritage in its portfolio and by expanding its focus on young audiences through the European Film Club. Learn more at www.europeanfilmacademy.org .

