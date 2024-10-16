Shipping Container Market is Projected to Develop at an Impressive 12.3% CAGR through 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Westford, USA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the shipping container market will attain a value of USD 26.16 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2024-2031). Rapidly expanding e-commerce activity and growing number of import and export operations around the world are projected to bolster the demand for shipping containers around the world. The signing of new trade agreements and growing international trade through seaways are also expected to uplift sales of shipping containers going forward.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/shipping-container-market

Browse in-depth TOC on "Shipping Container Market"

Pages - 202

Tables - 63

Figures – 75

Shipping Container Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 10.34 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 26.16 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Use of advanced technologies to improve tracking of shipping containers Key Market Drivers Increasing international trade volume

Dry Storage Containers Projected to Spearhead Revenue Generation Owing to their Versatile Nature

Dry storage shipping containers can be used to transport almost any kind of goods or products, and this high versatility is what allows them to hold a dominant market share. Growing international trade activity and preference for dry containers from multiple industry verticals are all contributing to the dominant market share of this segment.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/shipping-container-market

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases is Allowing Healthcare Industry to Emerge as the Fastest-Growing Industry

High incidence of chronic diseases and rising awareness regarding healthcare has resulted in high demand for pharmaceuticals and other medical products. The need for efficient transportation of all healthcare products is also expected to bolster the demand for shipping containers over the coming years. Refrigerated and specialized shipping containers are projected to witness robust hike in demand through the healthcare industry vertical in the future.

Robust Trade Activity in North America Allows it to be at the Forefront of Global Shipping Container Sales

North America is a global hub for trade and transportation of multiple products and commodities. The presence of a robust marine infrastructure and extensive international trading activity from the United States and Canada are also contributing to the dominance of this region. From pharmaceuticals to packaged food and beverages, North America trades in almost all types of products, which further drives the demand for shipping containers in this region.

Shipping Container Market Insights:





Drivers

Growing international trade activity

Rising trade activity through seaways

Increasing number of exports and imports around the world

Restraints

Geopolitical tensions and trade bans

High costs of specialized and refrigerated shipping containers

Prominent Players in Shipping Container Market

The following are the Top Shipping Container Market Companies

CIMC Group (China)

Singamas Container Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

China International Marine Containers (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Maersk Container Industry AS (Denmark)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (Bermuda)

Seaco Global Limited (Bermuda)

CXIC Group Containers Company Limited (China)

Dong Fang International Asset Management Ltd. (China)

W&K Container Inc. (US)

CARU Containers B.V. (Netherlands)

Key Questions Answered in Shipping Container Market Report

What drives the global Shipping Container market growth?

Who are the leading Shipping Container providers in the world?

Which region leads the demand for Shipping Container in the world?

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/shipping-container-market

This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (boom in e-commerce activity, growing international trade), restraints (geopolitical tensions, high costs of custom shipping containers), and opportunities (use of advanced technologies for better container tracking), influencing the growth of shipping container market.

Market Penetration: All-inclusive analysis of product portfolio of different market players and status of new product launches.

Product Development/Innovation: Elaborate assessment of R&D activities, new product development, and upcoming trends of the Shipping Container market.

Market Development: Detailed analysis of potential regions where the market has potential to grow.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive assessment of new product launches, recent developments, and emerging regional markets.

Competitive Landscape: Detailed analysis of growth strategies, revenue analysis, and product innovation by new and established market players.

Related Reports:

Digital Transformation Market

Digital Twin Market

Drone (UAV) Market

Edge Computing Market

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization have expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

Skyquest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.