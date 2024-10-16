Taxi Market Size

Increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and increase in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the taxi market growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Taxi Market Size Projected to Cross USD 120.89 Billion by the End of 2027, Registering a CAGR of 12.3%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global taxi market was valued at $69.18 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $120.89 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 – 240 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10565 Rise in demand for ride-hailing and ride-sharing services, increase in demand from online taxi booking channels and increase in cost of vehicle ownership are anticipated to drive the taxi market growth. However, improvement of public transportation and varying government regulations on taxi services in different countries across the world hinder the market growth. Further, development of robo-taxies and emergence of eco-friendly electric cab services are some of the factors expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.The taxi market is segmented on the basis of booking type, service type, vehicle type, and region. By booking type, it is bifurcated into online booking and offline booking. By service type, it is divided into ride hailing and ride sharing. By vehicle type, it is categorized into cars, motorcycles & scooters, and others. By region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐏𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10565 Based on service type, the ride-hailing segment held the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global taxi market in 2019, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in cost of vehicle ownership, need for reducing traffic for environmental concerns, and government regulations to promote ride-hailing options. However, the ride-sharing segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to the preference for carpool and bike pool services among the regular office commuters.By booking type, the market is categorized into online booking and offline booking. The offline booking segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, owing to the lack of smartphone penetration and technology friendly customers in smaller towns and cities as well as lack of internet connectivity and constraints in the data & connectivity infrastructure in several countries. However, the online booking segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to increase in usage of internet and smartphones by the people across the world.𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10565 Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in demand for alternative transportation, rapid urbanization, and digitization. However, Asia-Pacific contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global taxi market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to rapid adoption rate of ride-sharing services among customers in countries such as India, Vietnam, China, and Singapore.Key players profiled in industry include ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft, Inc, FREE NOW, Gett, Grab, Nihon Kotsu Co., Ltd, Curb Mobility, Dubai Taxi Corporation, Bolt Technology OU, Uber Technologies Inc, Careem, Maxi Mobility Spain, S.L., Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., Gojek Tech, Yandex. 