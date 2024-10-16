Honda Electrifies Equip Exposition 2024

Launches All-New, Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

Honda Power Sports & Products unveils a portfolio of all-new, battery-powered, professional-level consumer and commercial lawn mowers at Equip Exposition 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky, October 15-18.

unveils a portfolio of all-new, battery-powered, professional-level consumer and commercial lawn mowers at in Louisville, Kentucky, October 15-18. All-new for 2025, Honda is launching battery-powered walk-behind lawn mowers— HRX, HRN and HRC models, along with a battery-powered, zero-turn-radius (ZTR) lawn mower .

and models, along with . The all-new, battery-powered Honda lawn mower lineup serves to redefine the company’s legendary reputation for award-winning lawn mowers with superior cutting, performance and reliability.

Target pricing for the all-new Honda HRX-BV, HRX-BE, HRN-BV and HRC-BE lawn mowers is projected at $1,049, $1,299, $899, and $1,899, respectively; models will be available at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide in Spring 2025.

The battery-powered Honda ZTR, made in North Carolina, will be available in 2025 through selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide. Pricing will be announced at a later date.



LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Power Sports & Products introduced today an all-new line of battery-powered lawn mowers at Equip Exposition 2024, the largest trade show for outdoor power equipment, lawn and garden equipment, light construction and landscape equipment, setting new heights in electrified outdoor power equipment. The battery-powered, professional-level consumer and commercial walk-behind lawn mowers, Honda HRX, HRN and HRC models, and a battery-powered Honda zero-turn-radius (ZTR) commercial lawn mower will go on sale at select Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide in 2025.

Honda has earned a legendary reputation for gas-powered lawn mowers with superior cutting, performance and reliability, beginning with the introduction of the HR21, in 1978, the first Honda model for the U.S. market. In 2023, Honda ceased production of its award-winning HRX, HRN and HRC gas-powered lawn mowers due to multiple factors, including stricter environmental regulations, shifting customer preferences and the need to align local manufacturing resources around other products in high demand. Today, the all-new battery-powered Honda lawn mower lineup serves to redefine Honda in the L&G market, expanding the company’s offerings of outdoor power equipment products that boost workplace performance, while supporting the Honda electrification vision and mission for a diversified product portfolio.

The battery-powered, walk-behind Honda HRX-BV, HRX-BE, HRN-BV and HRC-BE lawn mowers will deliver superior quality, durability, reliability, and exceptional professional-level performance—matching the premium Honda gas-powered lawn mower models they replace. The all-new Honda battery-powered ZTR is aimed at boosting worksite performance in the commercial landscape market to help improve the efficiency of lawn care for landscape maintenance companies, while offering an eco-conscious solution with zero emissions and reduced cutting noise that can enhance the flexibility of maintenance fleets. The Honda ZTR will be the first electrified power product produced at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) in Swepsonville and made using domestic and globally sourced parts. NCM also recently celebrated its 40th anniversary of production in the U.S.

The introduction of these new products fits the business direction of Honda Power Sports & Products, rooted in the global vision statement of the Honda 2030 Vision : serving people worldwide with the joy of expanding life’s potential, leading the advancement of mobility, and enabling people to improve their daily lives. The Honda goal is to be the leading brand of lifestyle products that are environmentally responsible, reliable, convenient and quiet. The company is seeking to realize zero environmental impact, establishing the Triple Action to Zero initiative which targets carbon neutrality, use of clean energy and resource circulation (use of sustainable materials) by 2050.

“With the new line of Honda battery-powered lawn mowers, we will deliver the exceptional ownership experience that our customers have come to expect while providing lawn care options for a variety of users, conditions and applications,” said Mark Kohls, vice president of Honda Power Sports & Products, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is only part of the challenge, as battery-powered power products must meet Honda standards for rugged performance, ease of use and comfortable operation to meet the high expectations of our residential and commercial customers.”

At Equip Exposition 2024, Honda will showcase its all-new battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers—Honda HRX, HRN, and HRC models—along with the battery-powered Honda ZTR at the company’s indoor booth #3134 and in the outdoor demonstration area, space #6064D.

A Look Inside the All-New Honda HRX, HRN and HRC Battery-Powered Walk-Behind Lawn Mowers

Honda has designed and built an array of advanced features into its all-new, battery-powered, professional-level lawn mowers, providing the best-in-class cut and ease-of-use with a gentle touch on the environment. The Honda HRX, HRN and HRC walk-behind lawn mowers, comparable to the gas-powered models they replace, incorporate features and benefits that deliver exceptional performance. While most battery-powered mowers sacrifice cut quality for longer run times, the Honda battery-powered lawn mowers produce a clean cut on the first pass.

The Honda HRX battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers include two models, the HRX-BV and HRX-BE. The Honda HRX-BV offers the Honda Select Drive®, a speed-adjust dial that easily adjusts the mower's speed to the operator’s stride. The Select Drive® offers intuitive, comfortable speed control with speed ranging from 0 mph to 4 mph. The Honda 4-in-1 Versamow System with Clip Director® mulches, bags, discharges and shreds leaves with no tools or extra attachments required. The Clip Director® knob also allows for simultaneous mulching and bagging, with a 10-position setting that directs how much grass is bagged or mulched. The model features a 21-inch NeXite® deck, consisting of a highly impact-resistant material that does not dent, rust, or corrode over time. This model has a convenient, rear discharge door that improves maneuverability, eliminating the need for a separate discharge chute attachment. Clippings are directed out of the bottom at the rear of the mower. Nine-inch ball bearing wheels offer better maneuverability, a smoother drive and increased durability. A quick-release handle adjusts to three different mowing positions and folds for compact storage.

The Honda HRX-BE features the exclusive e-Select Drive® (electronic) transmission, with precise speed control that is fully adjustable from 0 mph to 4 mph. With the touch of a button, it is easy and convenient for the operator to increase or decrease speed. The electronic Blade Stop System allows a user to step away from the mower to empty the bag or move items out of the way without having to stop and restart the motor. The model features a 21-inch NeXite® deck—consisting of a highly impact-resistant material that does not dent, rust, or corrode over time. The deck, designed for superior air flow, improves cut quality. The Honda 4-in-1 Versamow System with Clip Director® mulches, bags, discharges and shreds leaves with no tools or extra attachments required. The Clip Director® knob also allows for simultaneous mulching and bagging, with a 10-position setting that directs how much grass is bagged or mulched. The Honda HRX-BE also features a convenient rear discharge door that improves maneuverability, eliminating the need for a separate discharge chute attachment. Clippings are directed out of the bottom at the rear of the mower. Nine-inch ball bearing wheels offer better maneuverability, a smoother drive and increased durability. A quick-release handle adjusts to three different mowing positions and folds for compact storage.

The Honda HRN-BV is an all-new, battery-powered walk-behind model with Smart Drive self-propel, offering intuitive, variable speed control while mowing and five adjustable positions for user comfort. The HRN-BV offers superior cut quality whether mulching or bagging, even in tough mowing conditions. The speed ranges from 0 mph to 3.8 mph, with eight-inch wheels that provide excellent traction in a variety of mowing conditions. A heavy-duty, 21-inch steel deck optimizes air flow for superior mulching and bagging. An easy-fold, quick-release handle provides for convenient height adjustment (two mowing positions) and storage.

The Honda HRC-BE battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mower, designed for commercial use, is more powerful and offers greater durability than residential models. The HRC-BE offers an electric Cruise Control transmission, incorporating a simple lever, making it easy and convenient to adjust speed from 0 mph to 4 mph. Cruise Control maintains high performance, even with a heavy grass bag. The electronic Blade Stop System allows a user to step away from the mower to empty the bag or move items out of the way without having to stop and restart the motor. The 21-inch heavy-duty steel deck is rugged and built to last. Strong, lightweight, nine-inch wheels offer increased durability and performance with better maneuverability. Deck guards extend along the sides to increase durability. The deck, designed for superior air flow, improves cut quality. This model has the strongest frame in its class, with heavy-duty reinforced handles, better supports and stays, and more durable cables. Finally, a mulching plug is included with this model.



Power + Performance = A Best-in-Class Cut Above

Electric Motors

Air-cooled, brushless electric motors are the force behind the all-new Honda battery-powered HRX, HRN and HRC walk-behind lawn mowers. Honda is offering two motors, the 1.5 kW (comparable to the Honda GCV 170-cc internal combustion engine) and the 2 kW (comparable to the Honda GCV 200-cc internal combustion engine), depending on the lawn mower model. The motors feature a forced air system that drives fresh air over key components inside the motors allowing them to stay cooler and perform well in demanding outdoor operating conditions. The motors provide high torque that maintains RPMs to let the lawn mowers tackle the toughest mowing conditions, powering through thick or tall grass while maintaining a clean, even cut without bogging down or stalling. In addition, the motors are designed to combine high-power delivery with mid-level power consumption while providing a superior cut and bag fill.

Battery Technology

The all-new Honda battery-powered HRX, HRN and HRC walk-behind lawn mowers are built to accommodate either one or two lithium-ion batteries, depending on the model. Lithium-ion batteries provide steady, consistent power throughout the operating cycle, regardless of the state of charge. The 8 ampere-hour (Ah) and 12 ampere-hour batteries are built with Honda patented floating contacts—a design that helps maintain battery life, especially in a rugged environment—by providing a tighter connection between the battery and lawn mower, reducing the potential for damage from misalignment.

The HRX-BV comes standard with an 8Ah lithium-ion battery. The 8Ah battery can power up to 30 minutes of run time, depending on mowing conditions. Optional 12Ah batteries also are available to extend run time up to 45 minutes.





The HRX-BE comes standard with a 12Ah lithium-ion battery. This model has two battery bays, allowing users to add a second optional battery for additional run time. Each 12Ah battery can power up to 45 minutes of run time, depending on mowing conditions. Optional 12Ah batteries also are available to extend run time up to 1.5 hours.





The HRN-BV comes standard with an 8Ah lithium-ion battery. The 8Ah battery can power up to 30 minutes of run time, depending on mowing conditions. Optional 12Ah batteries also are available to extend run time up to 45 minutes.





The HRC-BE comes standard with a 12Ah lithium-ion battery. This model has two battery bays, allowing users to add a second optional battery for additional run time. Each 12Ah battery can power up to 45 minutes of run time, depending on mowing conditions. Optional 12Ah batteries also are available to extend run time up to 1.5 hours.



Charging System

The battery-powered, walk-behind HRX, HRN and HRC lawn mowers come with a 2A overnight charging system that charges batteries to full charge within 4.5 to 6 hours, depending on the capacity of the battery. A rapid 8A charger option, reducing charging time by approximately 75 percent, will be available for purchase.

Blades, Mulching and Bagging

Grooming a lawn to a smooth finish involves controlling the blades of grass before, during and after cutting. The exclusive Honda MicroCut® Twin Blade system, with two blades and four cutting edges, is designed to lift the blades of grass before they are cut, contributing to a clean cut for every blade of grass and resulting in an overall even and healthy finish for the lawn. Honda offers this unique system that makes two cuts on the blades of grass and re-snips the cut blades of grass into smaller pieces as the blades spin. New, optimized blades on the Honda battery-powered models reduce weight and drag, using less energy to maintain battery life and mowing time. For those who mulch, finer grass clippings decompose quickly and contribute to soil health. For those who bag grass clippings, smaller snips of grass take up less space in the grass bag, allowing longer mowing between bag changes. The results: best-in-class cutting performance, an easy, comfortable mowing experience and an efficient use of energy. The battery-powered walk-behind Honda HRX, HRN and HRC lawn mower models all include this exclusive blade system. In addition, the large capacity grass bags are balanced and easy to empty, saving time and effort, and LED headlights allow for early morning and late evening mowing.

Cutter Housing

The cutter housing is a key design element that contributes to a clean cut and reduces drag on the lawn mower. Honda has incorporated updates into the proven cutter housing from its gas-powered HRX, HRN and HRC lawn mowers into the all-new battery-powered models. The new dome shape and smooth interior of the cutter housing efficiently direct cut grass to the bag or to the ground as mulch. In both cases, the cut grass is swirled under the deck as the twin blades snip the cuttings into smaller pieces. The circular cutter housing is not interrupted by wheel tracks, creating a smooth path for the small cuttings to drop to the ground or go into the bag. This smooth delivery of clippings helps prevent unsightly clumps of cut grass from remaining behind on the mowed lawn.

Parts and Service

Honda battery-powered lawn mowers are designed with the same durability, quality, and reliability as its gas-powered motors, with high quality components and bearings. Honda has designed the battery-powered walk behind lawn mowers with components that can be repaired and replaced. While many battery-powered products must be thrown away when they stop working, the Honda common deck parts and motors are serviceable, saving money for the owner and contributing to environmental sustainability. Honda lawn mowers are fully supported through the company’s nationwide network of servicing dealers.

Availability and Warranty

The professional-level Honda HRX, HRN and HRC battery-powered walk-behind lawn mower models will be sold at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide in 2025. Lawn mowers will be sold with batteries and charging systems. Target pricing for the all-new Honda HRX-BV, HRX-BE, HRN-BV and HRC-BE lawn mowers is projected at $1,049, $1,299, $899, and $1,899, respectively; models will be available at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide in Spring 2025.

Honda HRX models come with a five-year residential warranty and a 90-day commercial warranty. The HRN mowers carry a three-year residential warranty and a 90-day commercial warranty; HRC models have a two-year residential warranty and a one-year commercial warranty.

A Closer Look at the Honda Zero-Turn-Radius (ZTR) Battery-Powered Lawn Mower

Honda designed its all-new zero-turn-radius (ZTR) battery-powered lawn mower to help improve the efficiency for lawn care and landscape maintenance companies, while offering an eco-conscious solution with zero emissions and reduced cutting noise. In providing zero-emission alternatives to gasoline-powered mowers that can reduce operating costs and help accelerate the electrification of landscape maintenance equipment, Honda is supporting the sustainability goals of its customers and working toward its own global goal of achieving carbon neutrality. Overall, the Honda ZTR continues the Honda reputation of providing best-in-class cut quality while offering a next-level operator experience.

Professional Cut Quality, Maximum Comfort, Trusted Reliability

Honda created the all-new Honda battery-powered ZTR lawn mower with three main objectives: to provide clean, even, best-in-class cutting on the first pass; to provide maximum comfort and convenience for the operator; and to provide maximum durability and reliability for the owner. The Honda ZTR is designed with the human operator in mind, providing the utmost in operator comfort—combining easy handleability with enhanced ergonomics that provide the best, most comfortable driving experience.

The Honda battery-powered ZTR lawn mower incorporates a number of advanced features to groom grass, starting with the MicroCut® Twin Blade system with stacked and offset blades. This unique, two-blade system has four cutting edges that make multiple cuts on the blades of grass—and re-snips the cut blades into smaller pieces as the blades spin. Honda offers this unique design that lifts the blades of grass before they are cut, offering a high-level of grass shredding that does not require an extra mulching kit or leave unsightly clumps of cut grass on the turf.

Using one foot pedal, the operator can raise and lower the deck, hands-free. The driver also can use the cut height dial to choose among 15 cut height settings, ranging between 1.5 inches to five inches (plus one storage setting), offering maximum flexibility for any turf and growing conditions. Three different driving modes (Professional, Normal, and Precision) let the operator control mower speed for optimal maneuverability on a variety of turf conditions. The side discharge cleanly disperses the fine clippings while the variable blade speed options save battery power by allowing the driver to select the appropriate blade speed for the cutting need, allowing for longer run time. Further, the offset position of the caster type wheels, along with the blade motor and blade lift, ensure the mower will not leave behind flattened, uncut grass.

The Honda lawn mower is the only battery-powered ZTR in its class with full mower suspension, a mechanical suspension seat, front suspension with torsional dampening, and rear trailing arm suspension. These features work together to reduce vibration and provide a smooth ride that results in less fatigue for the driver. For added convenience, the Honda industry-exclusive Ideal Operator Position System (IOPS) allows the ZTR operator to adjust the seat position, drive controls and handles. All of the drive controls move with the seat, adjusting easily to comfortably fit the operator, whether the driver is less than five feet tall or more than six feet tall. The Honda ZTR includes a touch-control display screen that is easy-to-read, even in bright sunlight. The ZTR mower also features forward speed of 0 mph-10 mph; reverse speed of 0 mph-5 mph; and mowing speed of 0 mph-6 mph.

The Honda ZTR incorporates an ample number of safety features that include an electrically released parking brake. The lawn mower’s low center of gravity increases traction and overall stability, especially on slopes. And ditch navigation is made easy because of the ground clearance and bumper overhang design. Finally, those who have driven gas powered ZTRs will find the Honda battery-powered ZTR footrest position, handle grips and location of controls similar to traditional ZTRs—for a comfortable transition.

Deck and Cutter Housing

The Honda battery-powered ZTR comes in two deck sizes with cutting widths of either 54 inches or 60 inches. The decks feature an optimized housing design and include MicroCut® Twin Blades, offering 12 total cutting edges, resulting in finer clippings for a professional finish with less work. The chassis and main components are constructed with a powder-coated, high-strength, low-alloy (HSLA) steel that provides durability in rainy weather, high heat and high-load operations. Ultimately, the durable frame design and low vibration support the longevity of lawn mower components.

E-Power for Premium Performance: Electric Motors

The Honda battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers are powered by five separate electric motors—three deck motors that rotate the exclusive MicroCut® twin blades, along with two drive wheel motors that maneuver the vehicle with precise control. These high-performance, 48-volt brushless electric motors stand up to the rigors of commercial landscaping; while some ZTR lawn mowers sacrifice travel speed for grass cutting, the Honda ZTR provides sufficient power to mow at higher speeds and still produce a pristine cut. Operators can work fast without compromising performance. The motors and charging system are fitted with electrical quick connectors for fast and easy connection and disconnection when service is needed. The result is faster and more efficient operation—more ground covered with less work.

Battery Technology

The Honda battery-powered ZTR is fitted with six 48-volt lithium-ion battery packs, each providing 19.2kW/h of energy. Lithium-ion batteries provide steady, robust and consistent power throughout the operating cycle, helping to ensure long performance in demanding operating conditions. A rugged steel battery tray further protects against vibration and helps ensure longer battery life. The batteries can power up to 15 acres of mowing on a single charge (based on low blade speed, depending on load and mowing conditions). The digital display panel indicates the state of charge for each battery, and individual batteries can be swapped out easily without replacing the entire pack.

Charging System

The built-in charging system for the Honda battery-powered ZTR is adaptable for 120 or 240-volt charging. The battery pack can be fully charged at 120 volts in approximately 17 hours and quick-charged at 240 volts in six hours. The ZTR auto-detects the input voltage for easy and versatile charging. The motors and charging system are fitted with quick disconnect plugs for fast and easy connection and disconnection.

Availability and Warranty

The all-new, battery-powered Honda ZTR lawn mower, including a three-year commercial limited warranty, will be produced at Honda North Carolina Manufacturing (NCM) in Swepsonville and made using domestic and globally sourced parts. The lawn mowers will be sold at selected Honda Power Equipment dealers nationwide in 2025, and pricing will be announced at a later date.

“Technology is aggressively shaping the future of the world, including the landscaping industry, and trends show that buyers are integrating battery-powered products into their fleets,” said Mr. Kohls. “Honda Sports & Products is providing the battery-powered Honda ZTR lawn mower to introduce flexibility into the fleet, help increase operating efficiency and comfort, address labor shortages and support the sustainability goals of commercial landscapers.”

Editor’s Notes

Specifications for the Honda battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers are available here. Specifications for the Honda battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers are available here. Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Comprehensive photo libraries for Honda battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers and Honda battery-powered ZTR lawn mowers are available for view and download at www.hondanews.com. Images shown are prototype models.

Video assets for the Honda battery-powered, walk-behind lawn mowers are available at www.hondanews.com.

Honda Power Sports & Products, a business unit of American Honda Motor Co., Inc., markets a complete range of outdoor power equipment, including generators, walk-behind lawn mowers, pumps, snow blowers, tillers, string trimmers, outboard marine engines and small, general-purpose engines for residential, commercial and rental applications. American Honda Motor Co., Inc., also is the sole distributor of Honda motorcycles, scooters, ATVs and Side-by-Sides in the United States, conducting the sales, marketing and operational activities for these powersports products through independent authorized Honda retail dealers.

Honda is the world's largest manufacturer of engines for a diverse array of automotive, powersports, marine, aerospace and power equipment products. The company offers a complete line of small, general-purpose engines for industrial, commercial, rental industry, and consumer applications. Honda engines supply smooth and dependable power for thousands of different product applications including pressure washers, lawn mowers, rescue and construction equipment. Additionally, Honda engines are some of the quietest and easiest to start of their kind, even in harsh commercial and construction environments. Such attributes have made Honda engines the popular choice for original equipment manufacturers looking to add value to their own brands.

Follow Honda Power Sports & Products news and video on:

hondanews.com

honda.com

powerequipment.honda.com

engines.honda.com

powersports.honda.com

marine.honda.com

www.youtube.com/honda

Media Contacts / For more information:

Colin Miller, Public Relations – Assistant Manager

Honda Power Sports & Products

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

colin_g_miller@na.honda.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed9d0044-cf5f-4213-81b9-1e4a0c055bea.

Honda All-New Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers Honda Power Sports & Products unveils a portfolio of all-new, battery-powered, professional-level consumer and commercial lawn mowers at Equip Exposition 2024 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.