Motiv Electric Trucks Appoints Desi Ujkashevic to Board of Directors 

Apple and Ford Motor Company executive will help Motiv scale commercialization of its electric trucks and buses

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motiv Electric Trucks, a leading manufacturer of medium duty electric trucks and buses, today announced the appointment of Desi Ujkashevic to the company’s Board of Directors. Ujkashevic is currently a Senior Director at Apple who previously spent 31 years at Ford Motor Company in advanced technology development and global automotive operations.



“Desi has spent her career applying her deep engineering background to scale innovative automotive technologies profitably, safely and efficiently,” said Matt O’Leary, Executive Chairman of the Board of Motiv Electric Trucks. “Her experience and expertise will be critical to Motiv as we evolve into a full OEM of the most technologically-advanced, reliable and sustainable electric trucks and buses for the largest fleets in North America.”

Ujkashevic joined Apple as a Senior Director in 2022, where she works at the forefront of enabling pioneering technologies and products. Previously, Ujkashevic spent 31 years at Ford Motor Company where she held multiple executive engineering, design and innovation leadership roles.

“It’s clear to me that medium duty trucks and buses represent the quickest path to electrification in the automotive industry,” said Ujkashevic. “But truly scaling an automotive business requires not just a deep understanding of manufacturing, engineering and design, but also an ability to fill gaps in what customers want and the market can provide. I’ve spent my career doing this work and am thrilled to apply it to help Motiv advance sustainability across this critical industry.”

A notable leader in the industry, Ujkashevic has served on the Board of Directors for both ITS America (as part of the Executive Committee) and the Transportation Improvement Association, influencing transportation technology advancements. She holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering, an M.S. in Industrial and Systems Engineering, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance, all from the University of Michigan. Automotive News has twice named her as one of the “Top 100 Leading Women in the Auto Industry.”

“I first got to know Desi at Ford when we were both working on connectivity and autonomy,” said Scott Griffith, CEO of Motiv Electric Trucks. “Her deep understanding of the global automotive systems combined with her tech experience will be a huge asset to Motiv as we continue to modernize and decarbonize the traditional trucking industry.”

Motiv has developed, manufactured and deployed electric step vans, box trucks and shuttles to businesses for the last 15 years, putting more than 350 vehicles on the road that have collectively driven more than 4 million miles and delivered more than 250 million pounds of goods. In 2023, the company’s electric trucks collectively achieved a remarkable 98 percent uptime, according to company diagnostic data.

Today, 10 of the largest 20 medium duty truck fleets in North America have deployed Motiv vehicles, including Purolator, Vestis (formerly Aramark Uniform Services), Cintas, Bimbo Bakeries and other leading brands. Further, Motiv now accounts for 45 percent of electric step vans in California and 19 percent of step van deployments in the U.S. overall. Most importantly, Motiv leads the industry with repeat/follow-on orders; since founding, 64 percent of vehicles have been delivered to repeat customers.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Motiv is a leading manufacturer of medium-duty, zero-emission electric trucks. Motiv produces a range of vehicles, including step vans, shuttle buses, box trucks, and work trucks bases, all of which eliminate tailpipe CO2 emissions and particulate matter, while offering drivers and passengers a more comfortable, quieter and safer ride.

Motiv’s combination of operational cost savings and environmental performance helps customers meet increasingly stringent emissions and pollution standards as well as achieve their own Net-Zero, ESG or other climate impact-related pledges and commitments.

