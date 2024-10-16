As Occupational Safety Concerns Grow, Ironwall by Incogni Offers Free Privacy Risk Assessment to Anyone in Public-facing, At-risk Professions

With insight into how easy it is for bad actors to access personally identifiable information, professionals can better gauge their vulnerability and act accordingly

ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As privacy and safety become more pervasive issues—particularly for those in public-facing, at-risk professions—Ironwall by Incogni is stepping up to help combat the potential dangers brought about by easy access to online data. Through a complimentary risk assessment offer, the company aims to inform individuals such as judges, police officers, social workers, and election workers about the potential exposure of their personally identifiable information (PII) and the risks it poses to their safety.



“There are more than 4,000 data brokers collecting, sharing, and selling personally identifiable information about all of us all the time,” said Ron Zayas, CEO of Ironwall by Incogni. “Most people have a sense there is information available about them on the internet. But until they see how vast that volume of information is and how many ways it can be exploited, they will not fully understand the risk to themselves, their families, and their workplaces.”

To address these concerns, Ironwall has created a personalized risk assessment to help professionals gain specific insight into not just which websites are sharing and selling their PII, but also how this content can be used to uncover more sensitive information—such as an individual’s habits, relationships, politics, and affiliations—and how that knowledge can potentially be weaponized.

“For those in high-risk professions, just one malicious individual finding your home address online can lead to harassment, threats, or worse,” added Zayas. “With one easy-to-read risk assessment, it is our hope that anyone who sees their vulnerability will take action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”

Ironwall by Incogni’s Suite of Services

Ironwall by Incogni’s comprehensive privacy services go beyond data broker removal. The company performs a thorough search for PII across search engines, social media platforms, and people-finder sites. It also offers emergency protection for active threats, and preventive solutions that mask online activity by replacing authentic PII with content that cannot be traced back to its source.

About Ironwall by Incogni

Ironwall by Incogni strongly supports the idea of a safe and private internet. As a legally contracted agent, Ironwall works with superior courts, social work departments, and law enforcement agencies to search and remove personal information from websites in violation of state and federal privacy restrictions. Ironwall is a member of the Surfshark and NordSec family of companies. For more information, visit https://ironwall360.com/.

