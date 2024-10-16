Eyenuk Teams with the American Academy of Ophthalmology to Provide AI-Driven Eye Disease Screening for Delaware’s Underserved Populations

Over one-fourth of patients test positive for diabetic retinopathy in early results

Los Angeles, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenuk, a global artificial intelligence (AI) digital health company and the leader in real-world AI Eye Screening™ and AI Predictive Biomarkers™, has collaborated with the American Academy of Ophthalmology and its EyeCare America program to provide eye disease screening for underserved communities in Delaware.

Under the program, primary care providers in Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) are using Eyenuk’s EyeArt® AI Eye Screening system to autonomously detect diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness in working-age adults. The program is currently available at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, an FQHC with locations in Wilmington and Claymont, DE serving low-income, underserved, and minority populations who are disproportionately affected by diabetes and its complications.

While one in 11 Americans receives healthcare at an FQHC, few of the centers currently offer eye disease screenings. This program aims to bridge that gap by providing easy access to diabetic retinopathy screenings during routine primary care visits.

The FDA-cleared EyeArt AI system greatly expands the availability of vision-saving eye screenings by making automated AI diagnosis and coordination of care possible in primary care medical practices without the need for a specialist’s review. The system is integrated with retinal imaging cameras and can be operated by clinical support staff to generate a detailed screening report in less than 10 seconds.

Patients found to have signs of diabetic retinopathy through the EyeArt system will be referred locally, including to volunteer ophthalmologists participating in the Academy’s EyeCare America program for further evaluation and treatment.

“Many patients with diabetes don’t visit an eye doctor regularly, often because they lack access or are unaware of the risks,” said Paula Ko, MD, an ophthalmologist and President of the Delaware Academy of Ophthalmologists. “With the EyeArt system at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, we can give a lot more patients who do not go to the eye doctor access to diabetic eye screening. Our goal is to have other healthcare facilities offer this technology throughout Delaware so all Delawareans will have access to early screening and detection.”

“We are so excited to be a pilot for a program that will truly save the sight of those who might not otherwise have such support,” said Yvette Gbemudu, MD, a family practice physician at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center. “We are hoping that by changing the care of our diabetic patients we can begin to change the vision of diabetics nationwide and eventually those with other eye ailments, including glaucoma. I believe that finding eye problems early will also lead to the individual investing in improving their overall health.”

More than 37 million people in the United States have diabetes, putting them at high risk for eye disease, particularly diabetic retinopathy. Since this condition often has no symptoms in its early stages, regular eye exams are necessary to prevent vision loss. Early detection and timely treatment can reduce the risk of severe complications, but many individuals in underserved communities do not receive routine screenings.

Early Results Reveal Widespread Disease

In the first five months of the program at Henrietta Johnson Medical Center, over one-quarter (26%) of patients with images gradable by EyeArt tested positive for either more-than-mild or vision-threatening diabetic retinopathy. This alarming statistic underscores the importance of accessible screening in reducing preventable blindness among vulnerable populations.

“Eyenuk is proud to support this initiative by bringing the power of AI to the frontlines of healthcare,” said Bryan Haardt, CEO of Eyenuk. “Our mission is to make diabetic eye screening available to all at-risk populations, especially those who face barriers to specialty care. This collaboration with the Academy and Henrietta Johnson Medical Center is a critical step in addressing this public health challenge.”

Decades of research have shown that diabetes disproportionately affects racial and ethnic minority and low-income populations, with higher rates of diabetes complications and mortality. The Delaware program is part of a larger effort to ensure that vulnerable communities have access to the tools needed to prevent vision loss and improve overall health outcomes.

Through the continued support of Eyenuk and volunteer ophthalmologists in the Academy’s EyeCare America program, this initiative aims to reduce preventable blindness by expanding access to diabetic retinopathy screening across Delaware.

