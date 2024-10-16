Text Request Acquired by Commify to Further U.S. Market Expansion

Commify’s largest acquisition to-date doubles its scale in the United States and positions both brands for significant growth.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Text Request , the business text messaging platform founded and headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, today announced its acquisition by the U.K-based global messaging solutions leader Commify . Text Request will remain in Chattanooga, and become a base for further U.S. market expansion.

Text Request was founded in 2014 by Brian Elrod, Jamey Elrod, and Rob Reagan to help businesses better connect with their customers through text messaging. In the decade since, the company has garnered numerous awards including being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies four times, and being named a “best place to work” by EDGE magazine three times, among many others. Text Request has continued growing at 60% per year over the last three years, approaching $15 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) and $20 million in total revenue, and serving more than 7,500 business customers across the U.S. and Canada.

"We are proud of Text Request and our team's accomplishments over the last ten years," said Text Request co-founder and CEO Brian Elrod. "We've hit milestones that very few bootstrapped tech companies achieve, and we're especially proud of what this means for our local startup community. More importantly, Text Request is staying in Chattanooga, and will become an integral part of a global messaging brand. Commify aligns perfectly with the Text Request culture, and is a great acquirer to continue our vision. We welcome the Commify Team to Chattanooga."

Commify has built a global portfolio of messaging brands that serve more than 46,000 business customers sending more than 5 billion messages per year, with offices across the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. Text Request marks Commify’s 18th acquisition since 2013, its second in 2024 under the backing of ECI, and its second in the high potential U.S. market, which it entered in 2022.

“I’m delighted to be making this major announcement today,” said Richard Hanscott, CEO of Commify. “The U.S. market is an exciting and significant opportunity for Commify. Text Request is highly complementary to our existing U.S. business, doubles our scale to well over $30 million revenue, and transforms our future position within this market. We can’t wait to get started with the team to continue to grow together in the years to come.”

Paul Burton, Chief Strategy Officer of Commify, added “We’ve been impressed by the Text Request team for many years, so it’s great to finally be joining forces. They’ve scaled up a class-leading platform enabling conversational customer care use cases for businesses of all sizes, taken to market by an experienced local team. This is our largest ever acquisition and takes Commify to over 400 team members and approaching €200 million revenue – we are very much open for business for global acquisitions with ECI’s continued backing.”

Text Request was advised by PEAK Technology Partners as exclusive financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig as legal counsel. Commify was advised by Grant Thornton for financial and tax due diligence, EY for tax structuring, and Squire Patton Boggs as legal counsel.

ABOUT COMMIFY

Commify is the team behind a portfolio of business messaging brands, serving over 46,000 businesses and sending 5 billion messages a year. From send in seconds SMS, to advanced mobile messaging like RCS, WhatsApp and mobile payment journeys, Commify and its customer-facing brands help businesses to send friction-free customer support, notifications and reminders, collections and payments, and marketing and promotions that delight. Headquartered in Nottingham, UK, the business operates in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Australia and the USA. Private equity backed and growing rapidly through both organic investment and acquisitions, our mission is to ‘make business communication brilliant’.

ABOUT TEXT REQUEST

Text Request is the business text messaging service that lets you text from your office phone number directly on your computer, so you can actually get a response. We’ve crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com.

Attachments

Kenneth Burke Text Request 423-218-0111 ext. 706 press@textrequest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.