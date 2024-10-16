Brink’s Schedules Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 6, 2024

RICHMOND, Va., Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 6, at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to review third-quarter 2024 financial results, which will be released earlier that day.



The conference call can be accessed by calling 888-349-0094 (in the U.S.) or 412-902-0124 (international). Participants should join at least five minutes prior to the start of the call.

Participants can pre-register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10193352/fdaa6abf90 to receive a direct dial-in number for the call. The call also will be accessible via live webcast at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TaBBsvrW.

A replay of the call will be available through November 13, 2024, at (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international). The conference number is 9202507. A webcast replay will also be available on the Brink’s Investor Relations site in the Events section.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is a leading global provider of cash and valuables management, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.