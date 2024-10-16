Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for MindWorks Ventures Fund IV

STAMFORD, Conn. and HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eaton Partners, one of the largest placement agents and fund advisory firms and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF), is pleased to have acted as the global exclusive placement agent for Hong Kong-headquartered MindWorks Capital (“MindWorks” or the “Firm”), for its fourth fund, MindWorks Ventures Fund IV L.P. (“Fund IV” or the “Fund”).



Fund IV, alongside parallel and committed co-investment vehicles, held a final close of over $220 million USD, bringing MindWorks Capital’s total AUM to over $1.4 billion USD, diversified across early-stage venture capital investments in Greater China, Southeast Asia, and globally.

“In a difficult fundraising environment for Asia-based venture capital firms, MindWorks has been fortunate to count amongst its investors for Fund IV several sovereign wealth funds, a university endowment, asset managers, leading family offices, and many prominent new economy entrepreneurs,” said David Chang, Founding Partner of MindWorks. “The successful fundraising campaign for Fund IV reflects the quality of our Pan-Asia platform and the strength of our performance since inception in 2013, including backing several currently high-profile companies from their Pre-A to Series B rounds, including Lalamove, XTransfer, Finture, Panex, and Glints.”

“While some China-based venture capital firms have found it difficult to attract US dollar capital, MindWorks’ institutionalized cross-border and cross-region investment strategy in Greater China and Southeast Asia has resonated with several global investors seeking to deploy capital in Asia,” added Joe Chan, Managing Partner of MindWorks. “MindWorks has a strong focus on the Greater Bay Area (“GBA”) nexus, leveraging our Hong Kong headquarters and numerous regional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Jakarta, to assist the growth of local entrepreneurs and import successful business models.”

“MindWorks has one of the best track records amongst its peers in Asia venture capital, especially looking at the proportion of capital returned to investors in prior funds,” noted Jonathan Lee, Managing Director and Head of APAC at Eaton Partners. “The historical performance, along with the Hong Kong nexus angle, differentiated MindWorks from other China and Southeast Asia funds in the competition for US dollar fundraising.”

About MindWorks Capital

Founded in 2013, MindWorks Capital invests in and empowers Asia’s brightest entrepreneurs to build transformational companies. Headquartered in Hong Kong and with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, and Jakarta, the firm has invested in some of Asia’s most successful entrepreneurs, having backed companies such as Lalamove, XTransfer, Finture, Panex, and Glints. The firm is a signatory of United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (“UN PRI”) and is a co-investment partner of Hong Kong’s Innovation and Technology Venture Fund (“ITVF”).

About Eaton Partners



Eaton Partners, a Stifel Company, is one of the world’s largest capital placement agents and fund advisory firms, having raised more than $140 billion across more than 190 highly differentiated alternative investment funds and offerings. Founded in 1983, Eaton advises and raises institutional capital for investment managers across alternative strategies – private equity, private credit, real assets, real estate, and hedge funds/public market – in both the primary and secondary markets. Eaton Partners maintains offices and operates throughout North America, Europe, and Asia.

Eaton Partners is a division of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Member SIPC and NYSE. Eaton Partners subsidiary Eaton Partners (UK) LLP is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Eaton Partners subsidiary Stifel Hong Kong Limited, doing business as Eaton Partners Hong Kong, is approved as a Type 1-licensed company under the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong. Eaton Partners and the Eaton Partners logo are trademarks of Eaton Partners, LLC, a limited liability company. ® Eaton Partners, 2024. For more information, please visit https://eaton-partners.com/.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners and Miller Buckfire business divisions; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC; in Canada through Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.; and in the United Kingdom and Europe through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

