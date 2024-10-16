Inspired Entertainment Partners with FanDuel to Launch a Suite of Hybrid Dealer Games and Bespoke Sports-Themed Wheel Game

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with FanDuel, one of the premier online gaming platforms in the United States. This collaboration will see the integration of Inspired's Hybrid Dealer suite of content and the development of a bespoke game tailored specifically for FanDuel's audience.

Hybrid Dealer is a new patented, game-changing online product category that offers players casino and gameshow content without the challenges associated with live-dealer products.

With the introduction of a bespoke game, FanDuel will provide its users with a unique and immersive gaming experience that aligns with its commitment to delivering diverse and entertaining content.

"We are excited to partner with FanDuel and introduce our Hybrid Dealer suite to their platform," said Brooks Pierce, President and CEO of Inspired. "This collaboration not only expands FanDuel's gaming offerings, but also showcases the versatility and appeal of our Hybrid Dealer technology."

The partnership aims to enhance FanDuel's portfolio and support its efforts in delivering a diverse and unique gaming experience to its players in the online gaming industry.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company’s gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our ability to bring certain of our products to customers in the various markets in which we operate and execute on our strategic plan, statements regarding expectations with respect to potential new customers and statements regarding our anticipated financial performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov . Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

For Investors

IR@inseinc.com

+1 646 277-1285

For Press and Sales

inspiredsales@inseinc.com

