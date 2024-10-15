Fleet to Faculty: GM1 Smith’s Impact as an Instructor at SCSTC San Diego

NETC and SCSTC: Delivering Fleet-Ready Training

SCSTC San Diego, part of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), is charged with the vital mission of training Sailors for success in the fleet. NETC’s training infrastructure, including SCSTC and its other subordinate commands, focuses on equipping Sailors with relevant, real-world skills for operational readiness.

“NETC’s training programs are built on the strength of passionate instructors and fleet-relevant equipment,” Smith shares. “It’s one thing to read about a system, but when Sailors work on the same equipment they’ll use in the fleet, they’re more confident and prepared to fulfill their roles.”

By combining knowledgeable instructors with real-world technology, NETC ensures that Sailors are ready to apply their skills immediately, contributing directly to mission success.

Mentorship and Success in the Classroom

As an instructor at SCSTC, Smith serves as a mentor to students, guiding them through the technical challenges of their coursework. Reflecting on one student’s journey, Smith describes how they struggled initially with the course's technical depth but demonstrated a steadfast determination to learn.

“This student had a strong will to learn, so we took the time to break down the lessons into manageable pieces,” Smith explains. “Once they had a solid foundation, it was incredible to see them build on that knowledge and graduate at the top of their class. Moments like these are why I teach.”

Smith’s dedication to mentorship ensures that Sailors are not only knowledgeable but also empowered to overcome obstacles and succeed.

Essential Qualities for Success in Navy Training

Smith emphasizes that success in NETC’s demanding programs goes beyond technical knowledge; personal qualities are just as critical.

“The best qualities for success here are a positive attitude, willingness to learn, resiliency, and a growth mindset,” she says. “A positive attitude keeps you motivated, resiliency helps you push through challenges, willingness to learn broadens your skills, and a growth mindset allows you to learn from mistakes and continuously improve.”

These qualities enable Sailors to excel in their training and maximize the opportunities provided by NETC.

Looking to the Future: A Career of Growth and Opportunity

From her time aboard USS Pinckney to her current role at SCSTC, Smith’s career reflects the Navy’s commitment to developing combat-ready Sailors. Now serving as a Leading Petty Officer and the Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) coordinator for SCSTC, Smith continues to shape the future of the fleet by training and mentoring the next generation of Navy warfighters.

“The Navy has given me opportunities I never imagined,” she reflects. “As an instructor, I’m honored to help shape the Sailors who will carry out the Navy’s mission in the future.”

Through NETC’s programs, Smith and her fellow instructors provide a foundation of knowledge, resilience, and dedication, preparing Sailors to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Smith’s journey from fleet Sailor to instructor at SCSTC San Diego demonstrates the vital role of NETC and its subordinate commands in providing top-tier, hands-on training that prepares Sailors for the complex demands of modern naval warfare. Her leadership and dedication continue to inspire Sailors, ensuring that the Navy remains equipped with technically proficient and highly motivated personnel.

For more information on the training programs offered by NETC and SCSTC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/