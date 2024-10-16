Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market is Projected to Reach US$ 72.68 Billion with a CAGR of 11.5% by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Ease of Administration and Quicker Recovery Process Escalating Demand for Orally Disintegrating Tablets Worldwide

Rockville, MD, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a new research report published by Fact.MR, the global orally disintegrating tablet market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 24.45 billion in 2024 and further advance at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2034. Aftertaste and mouthfeel are two of the focus areas in which suppliers are active. More people are looking for tablets that are less bitter and work faster, which is where the market has the potential to evolve further over the coming years.

Orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) have a pleasant mouthfeel, attracting a wide range of patients. These tablets do not require any additional liquid to swallow, making them suitable for use anywhere and at any time. The introduction of orally disintegrating tablets effectively addresses the challenge of swallowing traditional medications, particularly for babies, young children, and the elderly.

To improve their performance and desirability, ongoing developments in this field have resulted in the introduction of a variety of orally disintegrating pills with improved properties, such as better taste and faster disintegration. These advancements are key drivers for the increased adoption of orally disintegrating tablets, which are gaining prominence in the pharmaceutical industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global orally disintegrating tablet market is forecasted to reach a valuation of US$ 72.68 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. The market in North America is calculated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The United States is analyzed to hold a significant share of 5% in the North American region by the end of 2034.

in the North American region by the end of 2034. The market in Chile is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Based on drug class, demand for anxiolytics is calculated to increase at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

“ODTs offer ease of administration, promoting better patient adherence to treatment regimens compared to traditional tablets. Companies are focusing on improving the taste and mouthfeel of ODTs to ensure increased adoption among patients,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Orally Disintegrating Tablets Market:

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Eli Lily and Company; Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd; Mylan N.V.; Bausch Health; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Merck & Co Inc.; AstraZeneca; Bayer AG; F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

High Level of Patient Compliance with ODTs:

Orally disintegrating tablets have established a niche among oral drug delivery systems due to the high level of compliance they achieve in patients, particularly in geriatrics and pediatrics. Patients with dysphagia, motion sickness, repeated emesis, and mental disorders prefer these medications because they are unable to swallow large amounts of water.

Drugs with good oral mucosal absorption or with immediate pharmacological action can be formulated in these dosage forms. However, the need to formulate these dosage forms with mechanical strength sufficient to withstand the rigors of handling while also disintegrating within a few seconds in contact with saliva is inextricably linked.

Orally Disintegrating Tablets Industry News:

Orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) are a very competitive business, with a number of well-established and up-and-coming companies fighting for share.

Research, development, and commercialization of ODTs and other pharmaceutical products are undertaken by companies.

Among the primary tactics employed by these companies to hold onto and increase their market share are product innovation, joint ventures and alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and regional growth. Oral antivirals and oral solid dosage contracts are two emerging industry trends that major competitors in the oral disintegrating tablet market are adjusting to.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the orally disintegrating tablet market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on drug class (anti-psychotics, anti-epileptics, CNS stimulants, anxiolytics, anti-parkinsonian drugs, anti-hypertensives, NSAIDs, anti-allergy drugs, proton pump inhibitors, others), disease indication (CNS diseases, GI diseases, CVS disorders, allergies, others), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, drug stores, online pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

